Global Automotive Sun Visor Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Automotive sun visor is a component of an automobile located on the interior just above the windshield. They are designed with a hinged flap that is adjustable to help shade the eyes of drivers and passengers from the glare of sunlight.

Also Read :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2020-2029-report-on-global-frozen-ice-pops-market-by-player-region-type-application-and-sales-channel-2021-03-18

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Sun Visor in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market 2019 (%)

The global Automotive Sun Visor market was valued at 1789.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2157.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. While the Automotive Sun Visor market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

Also Read :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polybutylene-pipe-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-16

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Sun Visor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

Also Read :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bone-conduction-headset-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Sun Visor production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Sun Visor with Mirror

Sun Visor without Mirror

Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Sun Visor Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Sun Visor Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Grupo Antolin

Daimei

Atlas (Motus)

Kyowa Sangyo

KASAI KOGYO

Hayashi

Joyson Safety Systems

IAC Group

HOWA TEXTILE

Dongfeng Electronic

Yongsan

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Sun Visor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Sun Visor Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Sun Visor Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Automotive Sun Visor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Sun Visor Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Automotive Sun Visor Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Sun Visor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Sun Visor with Mirror

4.1.3 Sun Visor without Mirror

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Passenger Vehicle

5.1.3 Commercial Vehicle

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Grupo Antolin

6.1.1 Grupo Antolin Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Grupo Antolin Business Overview

6.1.3 Grupo Antolin Automotive Sun Visor Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Grupo Antolin Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Grupo Antolin Key News

6.2 Daimei

6.2.1 Daimei Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Daimei Business Overview

6.2.3 Daimei Automotive Sun Visor Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Daimei Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Daimei Key News

6.3 Atlas (Motus)

6.3.1 Atlas (Motus) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Atlas (Motus) Business Overview

6.3.3 Atlas (Motus) Automotive Sun Visor Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Atlas (Motus) Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Atlas (Motus) Key News

6.4 Kyowa Sangyo

6.4.1 Kyowa Sangyo Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Kyowa Sangyo Business Overview

6.4.3 Kyowa Sangyo Automotive Sun Visor Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kyowa Sangyo Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Kyowa Sangyo Key News

6.5 KASAI KOGYO

6.5.1 KASAI KOGYO Corporate Summary

6.5.2 KASAI KOGYO Business Overview

6.5.3 KASAI KOGYO Automotive Sun Visor Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 KASAI KOGYO Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 KASAI KOGYO Key News

6.6 Hayashi

6.6.1 Hayashi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hayashi Business Overview

6.6.3 Hayashi Automotive Sun Visor Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hayashi Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hayashi Key News

6.7 Joyson Safety Systems

6.6.1 Joyson Safety Systems Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Joyson Safety Systems Business Overview

6.6.3 Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Sun Visor Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Joyson Safety Systems Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Joyson Safety Systems Key News

6.8 IAC Group

6.8.1 IAC Group Corporate Summary

6.8.2 IAC Group Business Overview

6.8.3 IAC Group Automotive Sun Visor Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 IAC Group Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 IAC Group Key News

6.9 HOWA TEXTILE

6.9.1 HOWA TEXTILE Corporate Summary

6.9.2 HOWA TEXTILE Business Overview

6.9.3 HOWA TEXTILE Automotive Sun Visor Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 HOWA TEXTILE Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 HOWA TEXTILE Key News

6.10 Dongfeng Electronic

6.10.1 Dongfeng Electronic Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Dongfeng Electronic Business Overview

6.10.3 Dongfeng Electronic Automotive Sun Visor Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Dongfeng Electronic Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Dongfeng Electronic Key News

6.11 Yongsan

6.11.1 Yongsan Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Yongsan Automotive Sun Visor Business Overview

6.11.3 Yongsan Automotive Sun Visor Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Yongsan Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Yongsan Key News

6.12 Mecai

6.12.1 Mecai Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Mecai Automotive Sun Visor Business Overview

6.12.3 Mecai Automotive Sun Visor Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Mecai Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Mecai Key News

7 Automotive Sun Visor Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Automotive Sun Visor Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Automotive Sun Visor Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Automotive Sun Visor Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Automotive Sun Visor Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Automotive Sun Visor Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Automotive Sun Visor Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Automotive Sun Visor Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Sun Visor Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Automotive Sun Visor Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Automotive Sun Visor in Indonesia

Table 2. Top Players in Indonesia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Sales by Companies, (M Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Automotive Sun Visor Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Indonesia Manufacturers Automotive Sun Visor Product Type

Table 9. List of Indonesia Tier 1 Automotive Sun Visor Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Sun Visor Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Automotive Sun Visor Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Automotive Sun Visor Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Indonesia (M Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Indonesia (M Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Automotive Sun Visor Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Automotive Sun Visor Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Indonesia, (M Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Indonesia, (M Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Grupo Antolin Corporate Summary

Table 20. Grupo Antolin Automotive Sun Visor Product Offerings

Table 21. Grupo Antolin Automotive Sun Visor Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Daimei Corporate Summary

Table 23. Daimei Automotive Sun Visor Product Offerings

Table 24. Daimei Automotive Sun Visor Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Atlas (Motus) Corporate Summary

Table 26. Atlas (Motus) Automotive Sun Visor Product Offerings

Table 27. Atlas (Motus) Automotive Sun Visor Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Kyowa Sangyo Corporate Summary

Table 29. Kyowa Sangyo Automotive Sun Visor Product Offerings

Table 30. Kyowa Sangyo Automotive Sun Visor Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. KASAI KOGYO Corporate Summary

Table 32. KASAI KOGYO Automotive Sun Visor Product Offerings

Table 33. KASAI KOGYO Automotive Sun Visor Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Hayashi Corporate Summary

Table 35. Hayashi Automotive Sun Visor Product Offerings

Table 36. Hayashi Automotive Sun Visor Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Joyson Safety Systems Corporate Summary

Table 38. Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Sun Visor Product Offerings

Table 39. Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Sun Visor Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. IAC Group Corporate Summary

Table 41. IAC Group Automotive Sun Visor Product Offerings

Table 42. IAC Group Automotive Sun Visor Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. HOWA TEXTILE Corporate Summary

Table 44. HOWA TEXTILE Automotive Sun Visor Product Offerings

Table 45. HOWA TEXTILE Automotive Sun Visor Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Dongfeng Electronic Corporate Summary

Table 47. Dongfeng Electronic Automotive Sun Visor Product Offerings

Table 48. Dongfeng Electronic Automotive Sun Visor Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Yongsan Corporate Summary

Table 50. Yongsan Automotive Sun Visor Product Offerings

Table 51. Yongsan Automotive Sun Visor Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Mecai Corporate Summary

Table 53. Mecai Automotive Sun Visor Product Offerings

Table 54. Mecai Automotive Sun Visor Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Automotive Sun Visor Production Capacity (M Units) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 56. Automotive Sun Visor Production (M Units) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 57. Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 58. Automotive Sun Visor Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 59. Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 60. The Percentage of Automotive Sun Visor Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

Table 61. The Percentage of Automotive Sun Visor Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

Table 62. Dangeguojia Automotive Sun Visor Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 63. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 64. Automotive Sun Visor Downstream Clients in Indonesia

Table 65. Automotive Sun Visor Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

List of Figures

Figure 1. Automotive Sun Visor Segment by Type

Figure 2. Automotive Sun Visor Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Automotive Sun Visor Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Automotive Sun Visor Market Size in Indonesia, (US$, Mn) & (M Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Indonesia: 2015-2026 (M Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Automotive Sun Visor Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Automotive Sun Visor Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Production Capacity (M Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Actual Output (M Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Indonesia Automotive Sun Visor Market in 2020

Figure 23. Automotive Sun Visor Market Opportunities & Trends in Indonesia

Figure 24. Automotive Sun Visor Market Drivers in Indonesia

Figure 25. Automotive Sun Visor Market Restraints in Indonesia

Figure 26. Automotive Sun Visor Industry Value Chain

…….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105