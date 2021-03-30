Global Biomassfired Heating Plant Market in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A biomass-fired power plant produces electricity and heat by burning biomass in a boiler.

The most common types of boilers are hot water boilers and steam boilers. Wood chips, residues and other types of biomass are used in the boilers, in the same way as coal, natural gas and oil.

Fuel is stored in a bunker for further transport to the boiler. In the boiler, water is heated to high temperature under pressure. Steam from the boiler powers the turbine, which is connected to the generator. Steam that has passed through the turbine, heats district heating water, which is distributed through the district heating network’s piping.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biomassfired Heating Plant in France, including the following market information:

France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Biomassfired Heating Plant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market 2019 (%)

The global Biomassfired Heating Plant market was valued at 18890 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 21230 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tysabri-market-research-report-2020-segment-by-key-companies-countries-types-applications-and-forecast-2021-to-2026-2021-03-18

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biomassfired Heating Plant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Biomassfired Heating Plant production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

＜5 MW

10~20 MW

Others

France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Power Generation

Heat Distribution

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-pure-gallium-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-16

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agricultural-adjuvants-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-12

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

EON

Dong Energy

Drax Group

Aalborg

Comsa

Abantia

Aker Group

Fortum Keilaniemi

Eidsiva Fjernvarme

Suez

Statkraft

EHP

VATTENFALL

ZE PAK

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Biomassfired Heating Plant Overall Market Size

2.1 France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Biomassfired Heating Plant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Biomassfired Heating Plant Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biomassfired Heating Plant Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Biomassfired Heating Plant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Biomassfired Heating Plant Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Biomassfired Heating Plant Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Biomassfired Heating Plant Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biomassfired Heating Plant Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Biomassfired Heating Plant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biomassfired Heating Plant Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Biomassfired Heating Plant Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biomassfired Heating Plant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 ＜5 MW

4.1.3 10~20 MW

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Power Generation

5.1.3 Heat Distribution

5.2 By Application – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Biomassfired Heating Plant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 EON

6.1.1 EON Corporate Summary

6.1.2 EON Business Overview

6.1.3 EON Biomassfired Heating Plant Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 EON Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 EON Key News

6.2 Dong Energy

6.2.1 Dong Energy Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Dong Energy Business Overview

6.2.3 Dong Energy Biomassfired Heating Plant Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Dong Energy Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Dong Energy Key News

6.3 Drax Group

6.3.1 Drax Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Drax Group Business Overview

6.3.3 Drax Group Biomassfired Heating Plant Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Drax Group Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Drax Group Key News

6.4 Aalborg

6.4.1 Aalborg Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Aalborg Business Overview

6.4.3 Aalborg Biomassfired Heating Plant Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Aalborg Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Aalborg Key News

6.5 Comsa

6.5.1 Comsa Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Comsa Business Overview

6.5.3 Comsa Biomassfired Heating Plant Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Comsa Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Comsa Key News

6.6 Abantia

6.6.1 Abantia Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Abantia Business Overview

6.6.3 Abantia Biomassfired Heating Plant Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Abantia Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Abantia Key News

6.7 Aker Group

6.6.1 Aker Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Aker Group Business Overview

6.6.3 Aker Group Biomassfired Heating Plant Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Aker Group Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Aker Group Key News

6.8 Fortum Keilaniemi

6.8.1 Fortum Keilaniemi Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Fortum Keilaniemi Business Overview

6.8.3 Fortum Keilaniemi Biomassfired Heating Plant Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Fortum Keilaniemi Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Fortum Keilaniemi Key News

6.9 Eidsiva Fjernvarme

6.9.1 Eidsiva Fjernvarme Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Eidsiva Fjernvarme Business Overview

6.9.3 Eidsiva Fjernvarme Biomassfired Heating Plant Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Eidsiva Fjernvarme Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Eidsiva Fjernvarme Key News

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105