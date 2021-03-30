Global Bioplastic Utensils Market Research Report 2020-2026

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

Bioplastic utensils are different from plastic ones in that they are derived from natural resources, hence “bioplastic” Whereas plastic utensils are constructed from petroleum, bioplastic utensils come from plants that are found naturally in the environment, such as corn, sugarcane, grass, bamboo, and other such materials. Therefore, because they are constructed of natural materials, they will more easily break down and decompose than traditional plastic will.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioplastic Utensils in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Bioplastic Utensils Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Bioplastic Utensils Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Piece)

Malaysia Bioplastic Utensils Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Piece)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Bioplastic Utensils Market 2019 (%)

The global Bioplastic Utensils market was valued at 37 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 46 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. While the Bioplastic Utensils market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bioplastic Utensils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bioplastic Utensils production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Bioplastic Utensils Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Piece)

Malaysia Bioplastic Utensils Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 3.0 Grams

3.0-3.5 Grams

3.5-4.0 Grams

4.0-4.5 Grams

4.5-5.0 Grams

5.0-5.5 Grams

Above 5.5 Grams

Malaysia Bioplastic Utensils Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Piece)

Malaysia Bioplastic Utensils Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Retail/Home

Commercial/Wholesale

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bioplastic Utensils Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bioplastic Utensils Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Bioplastic Utensils Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Piece)

Total Malaysia Bioplastic Utensils Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Biopak

Eco-Products, Inc

Trellis Earth

BioMass Packaging

World Centric

Bionatic GmbH

GreenGood

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bioplastic Utensils Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Bioplastic Utensils Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

……………………….Continued

