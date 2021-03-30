Global Camphene Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

A label is a tool to identify or decorate goods. A label can distinct a product from others, and note the information of the product, or attract customers. Label appeared in 1700s in Europe. Nowadays, label has become an important tool for humans.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Labelling in US, including the following market information:
US Labelling Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Labelling Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)
US Labelling Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)
Top Five Competitors in US Labelling Market 2019 (%)
The global Labelling market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Labelling market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Labelling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Labelling production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Labelling Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)
US Labelling Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Paper Labels
Plastic Labels
Adhesive Labels
Ink Labels
Other Material Labels
US Labelling Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)
US Labelling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food Application
Beverage Application
Home & Personal Care Application
Oil & Industry Chemical Application
Consumer Durable Application
Pharmaceutics Application
Office Product Application
Logistics & Transport Application
Retail Application
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Labelling Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Labelling Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Labelling Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Sqm)
Total US Labelling Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
CCL Industries
R.R. Donnelley
Multi-Color Corporation
Cenveo
Constantia Flexibles Group
Brady
Technicote Incorporated
Smyth
Mactac
Colorflex
Vibrant Graphics
Standard Register Company
Neenah Paper Inc
Taghleef Industries LLC
Hammer Packaging Corporation
ITW
Inland
Epsen Hillmer Graphics Company
Fort Dearborn
WS Packaging Group Incorporated
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Labelling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Labelling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: US Labelling Overall Market Size
2.1 US Labelling Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Labelling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Labelling Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Labelling Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Labelling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Labelling Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Labelling Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Labelling Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Labelling Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Labelling Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Labelling Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Labelling Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Labelling Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US Labelling Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Paper Labels
4.1.3 Plastic Labels
4.1.4 Adhesive Labels
4.1.5 Ink Labels
4.1.6 Other Material Labels
….continued
