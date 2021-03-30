Global Ceramic Tile AdhesiveMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report studies the ceramic tile adhesive market.

Ceramic tile adhesive is also known as tile adhesive or an adhesive, glue mud. It is an inorganic hybrid material. As the new material for modern decoration, this material has greater bonding capacity compared with cement sand. So, ceramic tile adhesive has taken the place of tradition tile adhesive material and avoided the risk of off brick.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-system-integration-in-telecommunication-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic Tile Adhesive in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market 2019 (%)

The global Ceramic Tile Adhesive market was valued at 14790 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17770 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Ceramic Tile Adhesive market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ribbon-blender-mixer-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-16

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ceramic Tile Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ceramic Tile Adhesive production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cementitious Adhesive

Dispersion Adhesive

Reaction Resin Adhesive

Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Stone Floor Pasting

Tiled Floor Pasting

Polyethylene Floor Pasting

Wood Floor Pasting

Others

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coreless-current-sensor-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ParexDavco

Bostik

Mapei

Henkel

Sika

BASF

Weber

LANGOOD

Ronacrete

Laticrete

ABC

TAMMY

Oriental Yuhong

Dunshi

Yuchuan

Wasper

EasyPlas

Vibon

Doborn

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ceramic Tile Adhesive Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Ceramic Tile Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cementitious Adhesive

4.1.3 Dispersion Adhesive

4.1.4 Reaction Resin Adhesive

4.2 By Type – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Stone Floor Pasting

5.1.3 Tiled Floor Pasting

5.1.4 Polyethylene Floor Pasting

5.1.5 Wood Floor Pasting

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Ceramic Tile Adhesive Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ParexDavco

6.1.1 ParexDavco Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ParexDavco Business Overview

6.1.3 ParexDavco Ceramic Tile Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ParexDavco Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ParexDavco Key News

6.2 Bostik

6.2.1 Bostik Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Bostik Business Overview

6.2.3 Bostik Ceramic Tile Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Bostik Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Bostik Key News

6.3 Mapei

6.3.1 Mapei Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Mapei Business Overview

6.3.3 Mapei Ceramic Tile Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Mapei Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Mapei Key News

6.4 Henkel

6.4.1 Henkel Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Henkel Business Overview

6.4.3 Henkel Ceramic Tile Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Henkel Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Henkel Key News

6.5 Sika

6.5.1 Sika Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Sika Business Overview

6.5.3 Sika Ceramic Tile Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Sika Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Sika Key News

6.6 BASF

6.6.1 BASF Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BASF Business Overview

6.6.3 BASF Ceramic Tile Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 BASF Key News

6.7 Weber

6.6.1 Weber Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Weber Business Overview

6.6.3 Weber Ceramic Tile Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Weber Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Weber Key News

6.8 LANGOOD

6.8.1 LANGOOD Corporate Summary

6.8.2 LANGOOD Business Overview

6.8.3 LANGOOD Ceramic Tile Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 LANGOOD Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105