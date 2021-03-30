All news

Global Data Center Construction Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

Data center construction is the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines construction standards data center operational environment requirements.

Data center construction primarily focuses on designing and building a data center using these key factors:

Capacity: The floorplan of the data center must have enough room to house all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use.

Disaster Tolerant: The data center facility must be able to resist natural disasters and calamities such as earthquakes, floods, snowstorms, tornados, etc. Moreover, the data center construction also looks for ways to prevent disasters, such as adequate water tanks and hoses within the facility for putting out a fire.

Efficient Design: The overall design should be straightforward and require minimal wiring. With the shift towards green data centers, efficient air flow, renewable energy resources and other environmental factors are also taken into consideration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Construction in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Data Center Construction Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Data Center Construction Market 2019 (%)
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Data Center Construction businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Data Center Construction in Vietnam. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Data Center Construction market size in 2020 and the next few years in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Data Center Construction Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Vietnam Data Center Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Electrical Construction
Mechanical Construction
General Construction

Vietnam Data Center Construction Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Vietnam Data Center Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Finance
Internet
Telecommunications
Government
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Data Center Construction Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Data Center Construction Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Aceco TI
AECOM
Turner Construction
Equinix
Fluor
DPR Construction

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Center Construction Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Data Center Construction Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Vietnam Data Center Construction Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Data Center Construction Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Data Center Construction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Center Construction Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Data Center Construction Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Data Center Construction Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Construction Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Vietnam Manufacturers Data Center Construction Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Construction Players in Vietnam
3.6.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Data Center Construction Companies
3.6.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Construction Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Data Center Construction Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Electrical Construction
4.1.3 Mechanical Construction
4.1.4 General Construction
4.2 By Type – Vietnam Data Center Construction Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Data Center Construction Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Data Center Construction Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Data Center Construction Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Data Center Construction Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Finance
5.1.3 Internet
5.1.4 Telecommunications
5.1.5 Government
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application – Vietnam Data Center Construction Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Data Center Construction Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Data Center Construction Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Data Center Construction Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
6 Players Profiles
6.1 Aceco TI
6.1.1 Aceco TI Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Aceco TI Business Overview
6.1.3 Aceco TI Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Aceco TI Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Aceco TI Key News
6.2 AECOM
6.2.1 AECOM Corporate Summary
6.2.2 AECOM Business Overview
6.2.3 AECOM Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 AECOM Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.2.5 AECOM Key News
6.3 Turner Construction
6.3.1 Turner Construction Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Turner Construction Business Overview
6.3.3 Turner Construction Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Turner Construction Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Turner Construction Key News
6.4 Equinix
6.4.1 Equinix Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Equinix Business Overview
6.4.3 Equinix Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Equinix Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Equinix Key News
6.5 Fluor
6.5.1 Fluor Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Fluor Business Overview
6.5.3 Fluor Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Fluor Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Fluor Key News
6.6 DPR Construction
6.6.1 DPR Construction Corporate Summary
6.6.2 DPR Construction Business Overview
6.6.3 DPR Construction Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 DPR Construction Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.6.5 DPR Construction Key News
6.7 Constructora Sudamericana S.A.
6.6.1 Constructora Sudamericana S.A. Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Constructora Sudamericana S.A. Business Overview
6.6.3 Constructora Sudamericana S.A. Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Constructora Sudamericana S.A. Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Constructora Sudamericana S.A. Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026
7.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Data Center Construction Market
7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends
7.3 Market Drivers
7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables
Table 1. Key Players of Data Center Construction in Vietnam
Table 2. Top Players in Vietnam, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Vietnam Data Center Construction Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 4. Vietnam Data Center Construction Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 5. Vietnam Data Center Construction Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020
Table 6. Vietnam Data Center Construction Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Data Center Construction Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)
Table 8. Vietnam Manufacturers Data Center Construction Product Type
Table 9. List of Vietnam Tier 1 Data Center Construction Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Construction Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type – Data Center Construction Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 12. By Type – Data Center Construction Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 13. By Type – Data Center Construction Sales in Vietnam (K Units), 2015-2020
Table 14. By Type – Data Center Construction Sales in Vietnam (K Units), 2021-2026
Table 15. By Application – Data Center Construction Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 16. By Application – Data Center Construction Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 20

….….Continued

 

