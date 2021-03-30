All news

Global Data Center Construction Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

Data center construction is the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines construction standards data center operational environment requirements.

Data center construction primarily focuses on designing and building a data center using these key factors:

Capacity: The floorplan of the data center must have enough room to house all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use.

Disaster Tolerant: The data center facility must be able to resist natural disasters and calamities such as earthquakes, floods, snowstorms, tornados, etc. Moreover, the data center construction also looks for ways to prevent disasters, such as adequate water tanks and hoses within the facility for putting out a fire.

Efficient Design: The overall design should be straightforward and require minimal wiring. With the shift towards green data centers, efficient air flow, renewable energy resources and other environmental factors are also taken into consideration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Construction in India, including the following market information:
India Data Center Construction Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in India Data Center Construction Market 2019 (%)
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Data Center Construction businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Data Center Construction in India. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Data Center Construction market size in 2020 and the next few years in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Data Center Construction Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
India Data Center Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Electrical Construction
Mechanical Construction
General Construction

India Data Center Construction Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
India Data Center Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Finance
Internet
Telecommunications
Government
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Data Center Construction Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Data Center Construction Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Aceco TI
AECOM
Turner Construction
Equinix
Fluor
DPR Construction

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Center Construction Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: India Data Center Construction Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 India Data Center Construction Overall Market Size
2.1 India Data Center Construction Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Data Center Construction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Center Construction Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Data Center Construction Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Data Center Construction Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Construction Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 India Manufacturers Data Center Construction Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Construction Players in India
3.6.1 List of India Tier 1 Data Center Construction Companies
3.6.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Construction Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Data Center Construction Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Electrical Construction
4.1.3 Mechanical Construction
4.1.4 General Construction
4.2 By Type – India Data Center Construction Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Data Center Construction Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Data Center Construction Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – India Data Center Construction Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – India Data Center Construction Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Finance
5.1.3 Internet
5.1.4 Telecommunications
5.1.5 Government
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application – India Data Center Construction Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – India Data Center Construction Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – India Data Center Construction Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – India Data Center Construction Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
6 Players Profiles
6.1 Aceco TI
6.1.1 Aceco TI Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Aceco TI Business Overview
6.1.3 Aceco TI Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Aceco TI Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Aceco TI Key News
6.2 AECOM
6.2.1 AECOM Corporate Summary
6.2.2 AECOM Business Overview
6.2.3 AECOM Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 AECOM Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.2.5 AECOM Key News
6.3 Turner Construction
6.3.1 Turner Construction Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Turner Construction Business Overview
6.3.3 Turner Construction Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Turner Construction Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Turner Construction Key News
6.4 Equinix
6.4.1 Equinix Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Equinix Business Overview
6.4.3 Equinix Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Equinix Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Equinix Key News
6.5 Fluor
6.5.1 Fluor Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Fluor Business Overview
6.5.3 Fluor Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Fluor Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Fluor Key News
6.6 DPR Construction
6.6.1 DPR Construction Corporate Summary
6.6.2 DPR Construction Business Overview
6.6.3 DPR Construction Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 DPR Construction Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.6.5 DPR Construction Key News
6.7 Constructora Sudamericana S.A.
6.6.1 Constructora Sudamericana S.A. Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Constructora Sudamericana S.A. Business Overview
6.6.3 Constructora Sudamericana S.A. Data Center Construction Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Constructora Sudamericana S.A. Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Constructora Sudamericana S.A. Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026
7.1 PESTLE Analysis for India Data Center Construction Market
7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends
7.3 Market Drivers
7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables
Table 1. Key Players of Data Center Construction in India
Table 2. Top Players in India, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. India Data Center Construction Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 4. India Data Center Construction Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 5. India Data Center Construction Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020
Table 6. India Data Center Construction Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Data Center Construction Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)
Table 8. India Manufacturers Data Center Construction Product Type

….….Continued

 

