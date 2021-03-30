All news

Global Digital Still Camera Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

Digital still cameras can store images on a variety of different media types, such as SmartMedia, CompactFlash, and Sony’s MemoryStick. Some cameras even burn images to CD on the fly, or utilize small hard drives to store images.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Still Camera in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Digital Still Camera Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Digital Still Camera Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Malaysia Digital Still Camera Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Digital Still Camera Market 2019 (%)
The global Digital Still Camera market was valued at 6507.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6286.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.9% during the forecast period. While the Digital Still Camera market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Still Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Digital Still Camera production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Digital Still Camera Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Malaysia Digital Still Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Built-in Lens Cameras (Point-and-Shoot)
Interchangeable Lens Cameras (DSLR and MILC)

Malaysia Digital Still Camera Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Malaysia Digital Still Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Amateur
Professional

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Digital Still Camera Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Digital Still Camera Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Digital Still Camera Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Malaysia Digital Still Camera Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Canon
Nikon
Sony
Pentax
Olympus
Fujifilm
Casio
Panasonic
Samsung

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Still Camera Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Digital Still Camera Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
….. continued

