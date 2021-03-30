All news

Global Disposable and Reusable Masks Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Masks can prevent harmful substance in the air and keep healthy respiration. Masks are widely used in various industries like medical, oil & gas, chemical, construction and mining. As the air pollution is getting worse and worse, masks are also used in daily life.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable and Reusable Masks in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Disposable and Reusable Masks Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Disposable and Reusable Masks Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Japan Disposable and Reusable Masks Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Disposable and Reusable Masks Market 2019 (%)
The global Disposable and Reusable Masks market was valued at 1198.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1377.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Disposable and Reusable Masks market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disposable and Reusable Masks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Disposable and Reusable Masks production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Disposable and Reusable Masks Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Japan Disposable and Reusable Masks Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
N Series Mask
P Series Mask
Medical Mask
Others

 

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable and Reusable Masks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Disposable and Reusable Masks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Disposable and Reusable Masks Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Disposable and Reusable Masks Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Disposable and Reusable Masks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Disposable and Reusable Masks Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

