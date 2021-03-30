Global Dry Film Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Dry film is a polyester film coated with a polymer which is sensitive to ultraviolet light (Photoresist).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Film in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Dry Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Dry Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

Italy Dry Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Dry Film Market 2019 (%)

The global Dry Film market was valued at 1034.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1022.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.3% during the forecast period. While the Dry Film market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dry Film production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Dry Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

Italy Dry Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Thickness ≤20µm

Thickness: 21-29µm

Thickness: 30-39µm

Thickness: ≥40µm

Italy Dry Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

Italy Dry Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

PCB

Semiconductor Packaging

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dry Film Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dry Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Dry Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Total Italy Dry Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hitachi Chemical (JP)

Asahi Kasei (JP)

Eternal (TW)

KOLON Industries (KR)

DowDuPont (US)

Changchun Group (TW)

Mitsubishi (JP)

Elga Japan (IT)

FIRST (CN)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Dry Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Dry Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Dry Film Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Dry Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Dry Film Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry Film Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Dry Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Dry Film Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Dry Film Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Dry Film Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Film Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Dry Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Film Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Dry Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Dry Film Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Thickness ≤20µm

4.1.3 Thickness: 21-29µm

4.1.4 Thickness: 30-39µm

4.1.5 Thickness: ≥40µm

4.2 By Type – Italy Dry Film Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Dry Film Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Dry Film Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Dry Film Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Dry Film Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Dry Film Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Dry Film Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Dry Film Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Dry Film Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Dry Film Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 PCB

5.1.3 Semiconductor Packaging

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Italy Dry Film Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Dry Film Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Dry Film Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Dry Film Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Dry Film Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Dry Film Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Dry Film Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Dry Film Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Dry Film Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hitachi Chemical (JP)

6.1.1 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Business Overview

6.1.3 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Key News

6.2 Asahi Kasei (JP)

6.2.1 Asahi Kasei (JP) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Asahi Kasei (JP) Business Overview

6.2.3 Asahi Kasei (JP) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Asahi Kasei (JP) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Asahi Kasei (JP) Key News

6.3 Eternal (TW)

6.3.1 Eternal (TW) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Eternal (TW) Business Overview

6.3.3 Eternal (TW) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Eternal (TW) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Eternal (TW) Key News

6.4 KOLON Industries (KR)

6.4.1 KOLON Industries (KR) Corporate Summary

6.4.2 KOLON Industries (KR) Business Overview

6.4.3 KOLON Industries (KR) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 KOLON Industries (KR) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 KOLON Industries (KR) Key News

6.5 DowDuPont (US)

6.5.1 DowDuPont (US) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 DowDuPont (US) Business Overview

6.5.3 DowDuPont (US) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 DowDuPont (US) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 DowDuPont (US) Key News

6.6 Changchun Group (TW)

6.6.1 Changchun Group (TW) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Changchun Group (TW) Business Overview

6.6.3 Changchun Group (TW) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Changchun Group (TW) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Changchun Group (TW) Key News

6.7 Mitsubishi (JP)

6.6.1 Mitsubishi (JP) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mitsubishi (JP) Business Overview

6.6.3 Mitsubishi (JP) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mitsubishi (JP) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mitsubishi (JP) Key News

6.8 Elga Japan (IT)

6.8.1 Elga Japan (IT) Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Elga Japan (IT) Business Overview

6.8.3 Elga Japan (IT) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Elga Japan (IT) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Elga Japan (IT) Key News

6.9 FIRST (CN)

6.9.1 FIRST (CN) Corporate Summary

6.9.2 FIRST (CN) Business Overview

6.9.3 FIRST (CN) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 FIRST (CN) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 FIRST (CN) Key News

6.10 EMS (US)

6.10.1 EMS (US) Corporate Summary

6.10.2 EMS (US) Business Overview

6.10.3 EMS (US) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 EMS (US) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 EMS (US) Key News

7 Dry Film Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Dry Film Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Dry Film Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Dry Film Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Dry Film Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Dry Film Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Dry Film Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Dry Film Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Dry Film Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Dry Film Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Dry Film Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy Dry Film Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Dry Film Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Dry Film Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

