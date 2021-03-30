Global Dry Film Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Dry film is a polyester film coated with a polymer which is sensitive to ultraviolet light (Photoresist).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Film in France, including the following market information:

France Dry Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Dry Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

France Dry Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in France Dry Film Market 2019 (%)

The global Dry Film market was valued at 1034.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1022.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.3% during the forecast period. While the Dry Film market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-robotics-advisory-service-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-19

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dry Film production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Dry Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

France Dry Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Thickness ≤20µm

Thickness: 21-29µm

Thickness: 30-39µm

Thickness: ≥40µm

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automobile-switches-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-16

France Dry Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

France Dry Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

PCB

Semiconductor Packaging

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dry Film Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dry Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Dry Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Total France Dry Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-natural-gas-liquids-ngls-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2025-2021-03-13

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hitachi Chemical (JP)

Asahi Kasei (JP)

Eternal (TW)

KOLON Industries (KR)

DowDuPont (US)

Changchun Group (TW)

Mitsubishi (JP)

Elga Japan (IT)

FIRST (CN)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Dry Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Dry Film Overall Market Size

2.1 France Dry Film Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Dry Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Dry Film Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry Film Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Dry Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Dry Film Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Dry Film Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Dry Film Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Film Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Dry Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Film Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Dry Film Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Dry Film Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Thickness ≤20µm

4.1.3 Thickness: 21-29µm

4.1.4 Thickness: 30-39µm

4.1.5 Thickness: ≥40µm

4.2 By Type – France Dry Film Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Dry Film Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Dry Film Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Dry Film Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Dry Film Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Dry Film Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Dry Film Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Dry Film Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Dry Film Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Dry Film Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 PCB

5.1.3 Semiconductor Packaging

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – France Dry Film Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Dry Film Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Dry Film Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Dry Film Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Dry Film Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Dry Film Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Dry Film Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Dry Film Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Dry Film Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hitachi Chemical (JP)

6.1.1 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Business Overview

6.1.3 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Key News

6.2 Asahi Kasei (JP)

6.2.1 Asahi Kasei (JP) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Asahi Kasei (JP) Business Overview

6.2.3 Asahi Kasei (JP) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Asahi Kasei (JP) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Asahi Kasei (JP) Key News

6.3 Eternal (TW)

6.3.1 Eternal (TW) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Eternal (TW) Business Overview

6.3.3 Eternal (TW) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Eternal (TW) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Eternal (TW) Key News

6.4 KOLON Industries (KR)

6.4.1 KOLON Industries (KR) Corporate Summary

6.4.2 KOLON Industries (KR) Business Overview

6.4.3 KOLON Industries (KR) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 KOLON Industries (KR) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 KOLON Industries (KR) Key News

6.5 DowDuPont (US)

6.5.1 DowDuPont (US) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 DowDuPont (US) Business Overview

6.5.3 DowDuPont (US) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 DowDuPont (US) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 DowDuPont (US) Key News

6.6 Changchun Group (TW)

6.6.1 Changchun Group (TW) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Changchun Group (TW) Business Overview

6.6.3 Changchun Group (TW) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Changchun Group (TW) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Changchun Group (TW) Key News

6.7 Mitsubishi (JP)

6.6.1 Mitsubishi (JP) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mitsubishi (JP) Business Overview

6.6.3 Mitsubishi (JP) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mitsubishi (JP) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mitsubishi (JP) Key News

6.8 Elga Japan (IT)

6.8.1 Elga Japan (IT) Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Elga Japan (IT) Business Overview

6.8.3 Elga Japan (IT) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Elga Japan (IT) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Elga Japan (IT) Key News

6.9 FIRST (CN)

6.9.1 FIRST (CN) Corporate Summary

6.9.2 FIRST (CN) Business Overview

6.9.3 FIRST (CN) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 FIRST (CN) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 FIRST (CN) Key News

6.10 EMS (US)

6.10.1 EMS (US) Corporate Summary

6.10.2 EMS (US) Business Overview

6.10.3 EMS (US) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 EMS (US) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.10.5 EMS (US) Key News

7 Dry Film Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Dry Film Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Dry Film Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Dry Film Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Dry Film Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Dry Film Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Dry Film Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Dry Film Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Dry Film Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Dry Film Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Dry Film Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Dry Film Export Market

7.3.2 France Dry Film Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for France Dry Film Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Dry Film Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Dry Film Distributors and Sales Agents in France

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Dry Film in France

Table 2. Top Players in France, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. France Dry Film Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. France Dry Film Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. France Dry Film Sales by Companies, (M Sqm), 2015-2020

Table 6. France Dry Film Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Dry Film Price (2015-2020) (USD/K Sqm)

Table 8. France Manufacturers Dry Film Product Type

Table 9. List of France Tier 1 Dry Film Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Film Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Dry Film Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Dry Film Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Dry Film Sales in France (M Sqm), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Dry Film Sales in France (M Sqm), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Dry Film Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Dry Film Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Dry Film Sales in France, (M Sqm), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Dry Film Sales in France, (M Sqm), 2021-2026

Table 19. Hitachi Chemical (JP) Corporate Summary

Table 20. Hitachi Chemical (JP) Dry Film Product Offerings

Table 21. Hitachi Chemical (JP) Dry Film Sales (M Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/K Sqm) (2015-2020)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105