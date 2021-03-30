Global Dry Film Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Dry film is a polyester film coated with a polymer which is sensitive to ultraviolet light (Photoresist).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Film in UK, including the following market information:

UK Dry Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Dry Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

UK Dry Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in UK Dry Film Market 2019 (%)

The global Dry Film market was valued at 1034.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1022.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.3% during the forecast period. While the Dry Film market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-x-ray-fluorescene-coating-thickness-gauge-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-19

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dry Film production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Dry Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

UK Dry Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Thickness ≤20µm

Thickness: 21-29µm

Thickness: 30-39µm

Thickness: ≥40µm

UK Dry Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

UK Dry Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

PCB

Semiconductor Packaging

Other

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automobile-adaptive-front-lighting-system-afs-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-16

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dry Film Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dry Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Dry Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Total UK Dry Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hitachi Chemical (JP)

Asahi Kasei (JP)

Eternal (TW)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-animal-health-care-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-03-13-121754255

KOLON Industries (KR)

DowDuPont (US)

Changchun Group (TW)

Mitsubishi (JP)

Elga Japan (IT)

FIRST (CN)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Dry Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Dry Film Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Dry Film Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Dry Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Dry Film Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry Film Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Dry Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Dry Film Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Dry Film Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Dry Film Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Film Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Dry Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Film Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Dry Film Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Dry Film Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Thickness ≤20µm

4.1.3 Thickness: 21-29µm

4.1.4 Thickness: 30-39µm

4.1.5 Thickness: ≥40µm

4.2 By Type – UK Dry Film Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Dry Film Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Dry Film Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Dry Film Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Dry Film Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Dry Film Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Dry Film Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Dry Film Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Dry Film Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Dry Film Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 PCB

5.1.3 Semiconductor Packaging

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – UK Dry Film Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Dry Film Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Dry Film Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Dry Film Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Dry Film Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Dry Film Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Dry Film Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Dry Film Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Dry Film Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hitachi Chemical (JP)

6.1.1 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Business Overview

6.1.3 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hitachi Chemical (JP) Key News

6.2 Asahi Kasei (JP)

6.2.1 Asahi Kasei (JP) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Asahi Kasei (JP) Business Overview

6.2.3 Asahi Kasei (JP) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Asahi Kasei (JP) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Asahi Kasei (JP) Key News

6.3 Eternal (TW)

6.3.1 Eternal (TW) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Eternal (TW) Business Overview

6.3.3 Eternal (TW) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Eternal (TW) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Eternal (TW) Key News

6.4 KOLON Industries (KR)

6.4.1 KOLON Industries (KR) Corporate Summary

6.4.2 KOLON Industries (KR) Business Overview

6.4.3 KOLON Industries (KR) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 KOLON Industries (KR) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 KOLON Industries (KR) Key News

6.5 DowDuPont (US)

6.5.1 DowDuPont (US) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 DowDuPont (US) Business Overview

6.5.3 DowDuPont (US) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 DowDuPont (US) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 DowDuPont (US) Key News

6.6 Changchun Group (TW)

6.6.1 Changchun Group (TW) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Changchun Group (TW) Business Overview

6.6.3 Changchun Group (TW) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Changchun Group (TW) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Changchun Group (TW) Key News

6.7 Mitsubishi (JP)

6.6.1 Mitsubishi (JP) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mitsubishi (JP) Business Overview

6.6.3 Mitsubishi (JP) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mitsubishi (JP) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mitsubishi (JP) Key News

6.8 Elga Japan (IT)

6.8.1 Elga Japan (IT) Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Elga Japan (IT) Business Overview

6.8.3 Elga Japan (IT) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Elga Japan (IT) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Elga Japan (IT) Key News

6.9 FIRST (CN)

6.9.1 FIRST (CN) Corporate Summary

6.9.2 FIRST (CN) Business Overview

6.9.3 FIRST (CN) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 FIRST (CN) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 FIRST (CN) Key News

6.10 EMS (US)

6.10.1 EMS (US) Corporate Summary

6.10.2 EMS (US) Business Overview

6.10.3 EMS (US) Dry Film Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 EMS (US) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 EMS (US) Key News

7 Dry Film Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Dry Film Production Capacity and Value in UK, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 UK Dry Film Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 UK Dry Film Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 UK Dry Film Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Dry Film Manufacturers in UK

7.2.1 UK Key Local Dry Film Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 UK Key Local Dry Film Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 UK Key Local Dry Film Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Dry Film Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

7.3 Dry Film Export and Import in UK

7.3.1 UK Dry Film Export Market

7.3.2 UK Dry Film Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for UK Dry Film Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Dry Film Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Dry Film Distributors and Sales Agents in UK

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Dry Film in UK

Table 2. Top Players in UK, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. UK Dry Film Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. UK Dry Film Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. UK Dry Film Sales by Companies, (M Sqm), 2015-2020

Table 6. UK Dry Film Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Dry Film Price (2015-2020) (USD/K Sqm)

Table 8. UK Manufacturers Dry Film Product Type

Table 9. List of UK Tier 1 Dry Film Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Film Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Dry Film Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Dry Film Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Dry Film Sales in UK (M Sqm), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Dry Film Sales in UK (M Sqm), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Dry Film Revenue in UK, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Dry Film Revenue in UK, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Dry Film Sales in UK, (M Sqm), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Dry Film Sales in UK, (M Sqm), 2021-2026

Table 19. Hitachi Chemical (JP) Corporate Summary

Table 20. Hitachi Chemical (JP) Dry Film Product Offerings

Table 21. Hitachi Chemical (JP) Dry Film Sales (M Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/K Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Asahi Kasei (JP) Corporate Summary

Table 23. Asahi Kasei (JP) Dry Film Product Offerings

Table 24. Asahi Kasei (JP) Dry Film Sales (M Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/K Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Eternal (TW) Corporate Summary

Table 26. Eternal (TW) Dry Film Product Offerings

Table 27. Eternal (TW) Dry Film Sales (M Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/K Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 28. KOLON Industries (KR) Corporate Summary

Table 29. KOLON Industries (KR) Dry Film Product Offerings

Table 30. KOLON Industries (KR) Dry Film Sales (M Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/K Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 31. DowDuPont (US) Corporate Summary

Table 32. DowDuPont (US) Dry Film Product Offerings

Table 33. DowDuPont (US) Dry Film Sales (M Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/K Sqm) (2015-2020)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105