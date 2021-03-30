Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market 2019 (%)

The global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market was valued at 89 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 100.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Handheld Type

Desktop Type

Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Resident

Commercial Field

Industrial Field

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Inficon

Robinair

Testo

Bacharach

Elitech Technology

Ritchie Engineering

AGPtek

CPS

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.3 Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Handheld Type

4.1.3 Desktop Type

4.2 By Type – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Resident

5.1.3 Commercial Field

5.1.4 Industrial Field

5.2 By Application – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Inficon

6.1.1 Inficon Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Inficon Business Overview

6.1.3 Inficon Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Inficon Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Inficon Key News

6.2 Robinair

6.2.1 Robinair Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Robinair Business Overview

6.2.3 Robinair Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Robinair Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Robinair Key News

6.3 Testo

6.3.1 Testo Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Testo Business Overview

6.3.3 Testo Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Testo Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Testo Key News

6.4 Bacharach

6.4.1 Bacharach Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bacharach Business Overview

6.4.3 Bacharach Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bacharach Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Bacharach Key News

6.5 Elitech Technology

6.5.1 Elitech Technology Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Elitech Technology Business Overview

6.5.3 Elitech Technology Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Elitech Technology Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Elitech Technology Key News

6.6 Ritchie Engineering

6.6.1 Ritchie Engineering Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Ritchie Engineering Business Overview

6.6.3 Ritchie Engineering Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Ritchie Engineering Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Ritchie Engineering Key News

6.7 AGPtek

6.6.1 AGPtek Corporate Summary

6.6.2 AGPtek Business Overview

6.6.3 AGPtek Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 AGPtek Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 AGPtek Key News

6.8 CPS

6.8.1 CPS Corporate Summary

6.8.2 CPS Business Overview

6.8.3 CPS Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 CPS Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 CPS Key News

6.9 Fieldpiece Instruments

6.9.1 Fieldpiece Instruments Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Fieldpiece Instruments Business Overview

6.9.3 Fieldpiece Instruments Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Fieldpiece Instruments Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Fieldpiece Instruments Key News

7 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity and Value in Thailand, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers in Thailand

7.2.1 Thailand Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Thailand Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Thailand Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

7.3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Export and Import in Thailand

7.3.1 Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Export Market

7.3.2 Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Distributors and Sales Agents in Thailand

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector in Thailand

Table 2. Top Players in Thailand, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Thailand Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

….….Continued

