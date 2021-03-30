Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market 2019 (%)

The global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market was valued at 89 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 100.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Handheld Type

Desktop Type

Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Resident

Commercial Field

Industrial Field

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Inficon

Robinair

Testo

Bacharach

Elitech Technology

Ritchie Engineering

AGPtek

CPS

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.3 Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Handheld Type

4.1.3 Desktop Type

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Resident

5.1.3 Commercial Field

5.1.4 Industrial Field

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Inficon

6.1.1 Inficon Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Inficon Business Overview

6.1.3 Inficon Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Inficon Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Inficon Key News

6.2 Robinair

6.2.1 Robinair Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Robinair Business Overview

6.2.3 Robinair Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Robinair Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Robinair Key News

6.3 Testo

6.3.1 Testo Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Testo Business Overview

6.3.3 Testo Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Testo Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Testo Key News

6.4 Bacharach

6.4.1 Bacharach Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bacharach Business Overview

6.4.3 Bacharach Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bacharach Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Bacharach Key News

6.5 Elitech Technology

6.5.1 Elitech Technology Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Elitech Technology Business Overview

6.5.3 Elitech Technology Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Elitech Technology Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Elitech Technology Key News

6.6 Ritchie Engineering

6.6.1 Ritchie Engineering Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Ritchie Engineering Business Overview

6.6.3 Ritchie Engineering Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Ritchie Engineering Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Ritchie Engineering Key News

6.7 AGPtek

6.6.1 AGPtek Corporate Summary

6.6.2 AGPtek Business Overview

6.6.3 AGPtek Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 AGPtek Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 AGPtek Key News

6.8 CPS

6.8.1 CPS Corporate Summary

6.8.2 CPS Business Overview

6.8.3 CPS Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 CPS Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 CPS Key News

6.9 Fieldpiece Instruments

6.9.1 Fieldpiece Instruments Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Fieldpiece Instruments Business Overview

6.9.3 Fieldpiece Instruments Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Fieldpiece Instruments Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Fieldpiece Instruments Key News

7 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector in Vietnam

Table 2. Top Players in Vietnam, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Vietnam Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

….….Continued

