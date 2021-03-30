Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector in France, including the following market information:

France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market 2019 (%)

The global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market was valued at 89 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 100.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Handheld Type

Desktop Type

France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Resident

Commercial Field

Industrial Field

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Inficon

Robinair

Testo

Bacharach

Elitech Technology

Ritchie Engineering

AGPtek

CPS

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.3 France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Handheld Type

4.1.3 Desktop Type

4.2 By Type – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Resident

5.1.3 Commercial Field

5.1.4 Industrial Field

5.2 By Application – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Inficon

6.1.1 Inficon Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Inficon Business Overview

6.1.3 Inficon Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Inficon Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Inficon Key News

6.2 Robinair

6.2.1 Robinair Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Robinair Business Overview

6.2.3 Robinair Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Robinair Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Robinair Key News

6.3 Testo

6.3.1 Testo Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Testo Business Overview

6.3.3 Testo Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Testo Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Testo Key News

6.4 Bacharach

6.4.1 Bacharach Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bacharach Business Overview

6.4.3 Bacharach Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bacharach Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Bacharach Key News

6.5 Elitech Technology

6.5.1 Elitech Technology Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Elitech Technology Business Overview

6.5.3 Elitech Technology Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Elitech Technology Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Elitech Technology Key News

6.6 Ritchie Engineering

6.6.1 Ritchie Engineering Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Ritchie Engineering Business Overview

6.6.3 Ritchie Engineering Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Ritchie Engineering Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Ritchie Engineering Key News

6.7 AGPtek

6.6.1 AGPtek Corporate Summary

6.6.2 AGPtek Business Overview

6.6.3 AGPtek Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 AGPtek Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 AGPtek Key News

6.8 CPS

6.8.1 CPS Corporate Summary

6.8.2 CPS Business Overview

6.8.3 CPS Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 CPS Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 CPS Key News

6.9 Fieldpiece Instruments

6.9.1 Fieldpiece Instruments Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Fieldpiece Instruments Business Overview

6.9.3 Fieldpiece Instruments Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Fieldpiece Instruments Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Fieldpiece Instruments Key News

7 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Export Market

7.3.2 France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Distributors and Sales Agents in France

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector in France

Table 2. Top Players in France, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. France Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. France Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Type

Table 9. List of France Tier 1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in France (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in France (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in France, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in France, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Inficon Corporate Summary

Table 20. Inficon Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 21. Inficon Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

….….Continued

