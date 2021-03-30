Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market 2019 (%)

The global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market was valued at 89 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 100.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Handheld Type

Desktop Type

South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Resident

Commercial Field

Industrial Field

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Inficon

Robinair

Testo

Bacharach

Elitech Technology

Ritchie Engineering

AGPtek

CPS

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Handheld Type

4.1.3 Desktop Type

4.2 By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Resident

5.1.3 Commercial Field

5.1.4 Industrial Field

5.2 By Application – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Inficon

6.1.1 Inficon Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Inficon Business Overview

6.1.3 Inficon Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Inficon Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Inficon Key News

6.2 Robinair

6.2.1 Robinair Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Robinair Business Overview

6.2.3 Robinair Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Robinair Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Robinair Key News

6.3 Testo

6.3.1 Testo Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Testo Business Overview

6.3.3 Testo Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Testo Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Testo Key News

6.4 Bacharach

6.4.1 Bacharach Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bacharach Business Overview

6.4.3 Bacharach Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bacharach Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Bacharach Key News

6.5 Elitech Technology

6.5.1 Elitech Technology Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Elitech Technology Business Overview

6.5.3 Elitech Technology Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Elitech Technology Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Elitech Technology Key News

6.6 Ritchie Engineering

6.6.1 Ritchie Engineering Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Ritchie Engineering Business Overview

6.6.3 Ritchie Engineering Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Ritchie Engineering Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Ritchie Engineering Key News

6.7 AGPtek

6.6.1 AGPtek Corporate Summary

6.6.2 AGPtek Business Overview

6.6.3 AGPtek Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 AGPtek Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 AGPtek Key News

6.8 CPS

6.8.1 CPS Corporate Summary

6.8.2 CPS Business Overview

6.8.3 CPS Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 CPS Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 CPS Key News

6.9 Fieldpiece Instruments

6.9.1 Fieldpiece Instruments Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Fieldpiece Instruments Business Overview

6.9.3 Fieldpiece Instruments Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Fieldpiece Instruments Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Fieldpiece Instruments Key News

7 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in South Korea, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in South Korea, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Inficon Corporate Summary

Table 20. Inficon Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 21. Inficon Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Robinair Corporate Summary

Table 23. Robinair Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 24. Robinair Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Testo Corporate Summary

Table 26. Testo Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 27. Testo Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Bacharach Corporate Summary

Table 29. Bacharach Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 30. Bacharach Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Elitech Technology Corporate Summary

Table 32. Elitech Technology Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 33. Elitech Technology Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Ritchie Engineering Corporate Summary

Table 35. Ritchie Engineering Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 36. Ritchie Engineering Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. AGPtek Corporate Summary

Table 38. AGPtek Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 39. AGPtek Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. CPS Corporate Summary

Table 41. CPS Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 42. CPS Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Fieldpiece Instruments Corporate Summary

Table 44. Fieldpiece Instruments Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 45. Fieldpiece Instruments Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 47. Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 48. South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 49. Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 50. South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 51. The Percentage of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 52. The Percentage of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 53. Dangeguojia Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 54. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 55. Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Downstream Clients in South Korea

Table 56. Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

List of Figures

Figure 1. Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Segment by Type

Figure 2. Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size in South Korea, (US$, Mn) & (K Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in South Korea: 2015-2026 (K Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Actual Output (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for South Korea Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market in 2020

Figure 23. Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Opportunities & Trends in South Korea

Figure 24. Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Drivers in South Korea

….….Continued

