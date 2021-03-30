Global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market 2019 (%)

The global Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market was valued at 89 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 100.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Handheld Type

Desktop Type

Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Resident

Commercial Field

Industrial Field

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Inficon

Robinair

Testo

Bacharach

Elitech Technology

Ritchie Engineering

AGPtek

CPS

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Handheld Type

4.1.3 Desktop Type

4.2 By Type – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Resident

5.1.3 Commercial Field

5.1.4 Industrial Field

5.2 By Application – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Inficon

6.1.1 Inficon Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Inficon Business Overview

6.1.3 Inficon Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Inficon Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Inficon Key News

6.2 Robinair

6.2.1 Robinair Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Robinair Business Overview

6.2.3 Robinair Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Robinair Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Robinair Key News

6.3 Testo

6.3.1 Testo Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Testo Business Overview

6.3.3 Testo Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Testo Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Testo Key News

6.4 Bacharach

6.4.1 Bacharach Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bacharach Business Overview

6.4.3 Bacharach Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bacharach Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Bacharach Key News

6.5 Elitech Technology

6.5.1 Elitech Technology Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Elitech Technology Business Overview

6.5.3 Elitech Technology Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Elitech Technology Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Elitech Technology Key News

6.6 Ritchie Engineering

6.6.1 Ritchie Engineering Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Ritchie Engineering Business Overview

6.6.3 Ritchie Engineering Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Ritchie Engineering Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Ritchie Engineering Key News

6.7 AGPtek

6.6.1 AGPtek Corporate Summary

6.6.2 AGPtek Business Overview

6.6.3 AGPtek Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 AGPtek Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 AGPtek Key News

6.8 CPS

6.8.1 CPS Corporate Summary

6.8.2 CPS Business Overview

6.8.3 CPS Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 CPS Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 CPS Key News

6.9 Fieldpiece Instruments

6.9.1 Fieldpiece Instruments Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Fieldpiece Instruments Business Overview

6.9.3 Fieldpiece Instruments Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Fieldpiece Instruments Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Fieldpiece Instruments Key News

7 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Germany Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Germany Manufacturers Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Type

Table 9. List of Germany Tier 1 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in Germany (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in Germany (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in Germany, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales in Germany, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Inficon Corporate Summary

Table 20. Inficon Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 21. Inficon Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Robinair Corporate Summary

Table 23. Robinair Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 24. Robinair Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Testo Corporate Summary

Table 26. Testo Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 27. Testo Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Bacharach Corporate Summary

Table 29. Bacharach Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 30. Bacharach Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Elitech Technology Corporate Summary

Table 32. Elitech Technology Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Product Offerings

Table 33. Elitech Technology Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Ritchie Engineering Corporate Summary

Table 35. Ritchie Engineering Electronic Refrigerant Le

….….Continued

