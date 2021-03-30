Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Media Gateways in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Enterprise Media Gateways businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Enterprise Media Gateways in Vietnam. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Enterprise Media Gateways market size in 2020 and the next few years in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large-sized Enterprise

Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Enterprise Media Gateways Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Enterprise Media Gateways Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Avaya

Ribbon Communications

Matrix Comsec

Grandstream Networks

AudioCodes Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Dialogic Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

ADTRAN

