Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Media Gateways in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Enterprise Media Gateways businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Enterprise Media Gateways in Brazil. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Enterprise Media Gateways market size in 2020 and the next few years in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large-sized Enterprise

Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Enterprise Media Gateways Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Enterprise Media Gateways Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Avaya

Ribbon Communications

Matrix Comsec

Grandstream Networks

AudioCodes Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Dialogic Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

ADTRAN

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Enterprise Media Gateways Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Enterprise Media Gateways Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Media Gateways Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Brazil Manufacturers Enterprise Media Gateways Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Media Gateways Players in Brazil

3.6.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Enterprise Media Gateways Companies

3.6.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Media Gateways Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Small-sized Enterprise

4.1.3 Medium-sized Enterprise

4.1.4 Large-sized Enterprise

4.2 By Type – Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Telecom and IT

5.1.3 Healthcare

5.1.4 Government Sector

5.1.5 Media and Entertainment

5.1.6 Banking and Insurance

5.1.7 Other Applications

5.2 By Application – Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Business Overview

6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Enterprise Media Gateways Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Key News

6.2 Cisco Systems

6.2.1 Cisco Systems Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

6.2.3 Cisco Systems Enterprise Media Gateways Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Cisco Systems Key News

6.3 Avaya

6.3.1 Avaya Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Avaya Business Overview

6.3.3 Avaya Enterprise Media Gateways Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Avaya Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Avaya Key News

6.4 Ribbon Communications

6.4.1 Ribbon Communications Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Ribbon Communications Business Overview

6.4.3 Ribbon Communications Enterprise Media Gateways Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Ribbon Communications Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Ribbon Communications Key News

6.5 Matrix Comsec

6.5.1 Matrix Comsec Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Matrix Comsec Business Overview

6.5.3 Matrix Comsec Enterprise Media Gateways Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Matrix Comsec Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Matrix Comsec Key News

6.6 Grandstream Networks

6.6.1 Grandstream Networks Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Grandstream Networks Business Overview

6.6.3 Grandstream Networks Enterprise Media Gateways Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Grandstream Networks Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Grandstream Networks Key News

6.7 AudioCodes Ltd.

6.6.1 AudioCodes Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 AudioCodes Ltd. Business Overview

6.6.3 AudioCodes Ltd. Enterprise Media Gateways Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 AudioCodes Ltd. Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 AudioCodes Ltd. Key News

6.8 ZTE Corporation

6.8.1 ZTE Corporation Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ZTE Corporation Business Overview

6.8.3 ZTE Corporation Enterprise Media Gateways Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ZTE Corporation Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ZTE Corporation Key News

6.9 Dialogic Corporation

….….Continued

