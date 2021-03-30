Global Fire Truck Market in Italy – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Fire Truck equipped with a variety of fire equipment, firefighting apparatus, is a vehicle designed primarily for firefighting operations, also is the most basic mobile firefighting equipment. In addition, many fire departments often employ their vehicles for various other uses including emergency medical services and rescue purposes.

Also Read:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-soccer-shoes-cleats-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-18

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Truck in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Fire Truck Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Fire Truck Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Italy Fire Truck Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Fire Truck Market 2019 (%)

The global Fire Truck market was valued at 5284.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6287.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the Fire Truck market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026. Also Read:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-palatants-and-attractants-for-feed-industry-market-report-development-trends-threats-opportunities-and-competitive-landscape-in-2020-2021-03-16

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fire Truck manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fire Truck production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Fire Truck Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Italy Fire Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Conventional Fire Truck

Elevating Fire Truck

Special Fire Truck

Italy Fire Truck Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Italy Fire Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Municipal

Industrial

ARFF

Also Read:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-parking-lamp-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2021-2021-03-12

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fire Truck Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fire Truck Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Fire Truck Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Italy Fire Truck Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

MORITA

REV Group

Magirus

Ziegler

Gimaex

Zhongzhuo

CFE

Tianhe

YQ AULD LANG REAL

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire Truck Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Fire Truck Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Fire Truck Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Fire Truck Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Fire Truck Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Fire Truck Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire Truck Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Fire Truck Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Fire Truck Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Fire Truck Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Fire Truck Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Truck Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Fire Truck Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Truck Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Fire Truck Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Truck Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Fire Truck Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Conventional Fire Truck

4.1.3 Elevating Fire Truck

4.1.4 Special Fire Truck

4.2 By Type – Italy Fire Truck Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Fire Truck Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Fire Truck Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Fire Truck Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Fire Truck Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Fire Truck Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Fire Truck Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Fire Truck Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Fire Truck Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Fire Truck Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Municipal

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 ARFF

5.2 By Application – Italy Fire Truck Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Fire Truck Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Fire Truck Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Fire Truck Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Fire Truck Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Fire Truck Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Fire Truck Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Fire Truck Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Fire Truck Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Rosenbauer

6.1.1 Rosenbauer Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Rosenbauer Business Overview

6.1.3 Rosenbauer Fire Truck Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Rosenbauer Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Rosenbauer Key News

6.2 Oshkosh

6.2.1 Oshkosh Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Oshkosh Business Overview

6.2.3 Oshkosh Fire Truck Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Oshkosh Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Oshkosh Key News

6.3 MORITA

6.3.1 MORITA Corporate Summary

6.3.2 MORITA Business Overview

6.3.3 MORITA Fire Truck Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 MORITA Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 MORITA Key News

6.4 REV Group

6.4.1 REV Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 REV Group Business Overview

6.4.3 REV Group Fire Truck Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 REV Group Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 REV Group Key News

6.5 Magirus

6.5.1 Magirus Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Magirus Business Overview

6.5.3 Magirus Fire Truck Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Magirus Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Magirus Key News

6.6 Ziegler

6.6.1 Ziegler Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Ziegler Business Overview

6.6.3 Ziegler Fire Truck Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Ziegler Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Ziegler Key News

6.7 Gimaex

6.6.1 Gimaex Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gimaex Business Overview

6.6.3 Gimaex Fire Truck Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Gimaex Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Gimaex Key News

6.8 Zhongzhuo

6.8.1 Zhongzhuo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Zhongzhuo Business Overview

6.8.3 Zhongzhuo Fire Truck Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Zhongzhuo Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Zhongzhuo Key News

6.9 CFE

6.9.1 CFE Corporate Summary

6.9.2 CFE Business Overview

6.9.3 CFE Fire Truck Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 CFE Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 CFE Key News

6.10 Tianhe

6.10.1 Tianhe Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Tianhe Business Overview

6.10.3 Tianhe Fire Truck Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Tianhe Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Tianhe Key News

6.11 YQ AULD LANG REAL

6.11.1 YQ AULD LANG REAL Corporate Summary

6.11.2 YQ AULD LANG REAL Fire Truck Business Overview

6.11.3 YQ AULD LANG REAL Fire Truck Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 YQ AULD LANG REAL Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.11.5 YQ AULD LANG REAL Key News

6.12 Jieda Fire-protection

6.12.1 Jieda Fire-protection Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Jieda Fire-protection Fire Truck Business Overview

6.12.3 Jieda Fire-protection Fire Truck Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Jieda Fire-protection Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Jieda Fire-protection Key News

7 Fire Truck Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Fire Truck Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Fire Truck Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Fire Truck Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Fire Truck Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Fire Truck Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Fire Truck Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Fire Truck Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Fire Truck Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Fire Truck Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Fire Truck Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy Fire Truck Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Fire Truck Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Fire Truck Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Fire Truck Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Fire Truck Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Fire Truck in Italy

Table 2. Top Players in Italy, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Italy Fire Truck Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Italy Fire Truck Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Italy Fire Truck Sales by Companies, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 6. Italy Fire Truck Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Fire Truck Price (2015-2020) (K US$/Unit)

Table 8. Italy Manufacturers Fire Truck Product Type

Table 9. List of Italy Tier 1 Fire Truck Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Truck Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Fire Truck Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Fire Truck Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Fire Truck Sales in Italy (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Fire Truck Sales in Italy (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Fire Truck Revenue in Italy, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Fire Truck Revenue in Italy, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Fire Truck Sales in Italy, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Fire Truck Sales in Italy, (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 19. Rosenbauer Corporate Summary

Table 20. Rosenbauer Fire Truck Product Offerings

Table 21. Rosenbauer Fire Truck Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Oshkosh Corporate Summary

Table 23. Oshkosh Fire Truck Product Offerings

Table 24. Oshkosh Fire Truck Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. MORITA Corporate Summary

Table 26. MORITA Fire Truck Product Offerings

Table 27. MORITA Fire Truck Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. REV Group Corporate Summary

Table 29. REV Group Fire Truck Product Offerings

Table 30. REV Group Fire Truck Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Magirus Corporate Summary

Table 32. Magirus Fire Truck Product Offerings

Table 33. Magirus Fire Truck Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Ziegler Corporate Summary

Table 35. Ziegler Fire Truck Product Offerings

Table 36. Ziegler Fire Truck Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Gimaex Corporate Summary

Table 38. Gimaex Fire Truck Product Offerings

Table 39. Gimaex Fire Truck Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Zhongzhuo Corporate Summary

Table 41. Zhongzhuo Fire Truck Product Offerings

Table 42. Zhongzhuo Fire Truck Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. CFE Corporate Summary

Table 44. CFE Fire Truck Product Offerings

Table 45. CFE Fire Truck Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Tianhe Corporate Summary

Table 47. Tianhe Fire Truck Product Offerings

Table 48. Tianhe Fire Truck Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. YQ AULD LANG REAL Corporate Summary

Table 50. YQ AULD LANG REAL Fire Truck Product Offerings

Table 51. YQ AULD LANG REAL Fire Truck Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Jieda Fire-protection Corporate Summary

Table 53. Jieda Fire-protection Fire Truck Product Offerings

Table 54. Jieda Fire-protection Fire Truck Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K US$/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Fire Truck Production Capacity (Unit) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020

Table 56. Fire Truck Production (Unit) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020

Table 57. Italy Fire Truck Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 58. Fire Truck Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020

Table 59. Italy Fire Truck Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 60. The Percentage of Fire Truck Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

Table 61. The Percentage of Fire Truck Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

Table 62. Dangeguojia Fire Truck Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 63. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 64. Fire Truck Downstream Clients in Italy

Table 65. Fire Truck Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

List of Figures

Figure 1. Fire Truck Segment by Type

Figure 2. Fire Truck Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Fire Truck Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Fire Truck Market Size in Italy, (US$, Mn) & (Unit): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Italy Fire Truck Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Fire Truck Sales in Italy: 2015-2026 (Unit)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Fire Truck Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Italy Fire Truck Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Italy Fire Truck Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Italy Fire Truck Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Italy Fire Truck Price (K US$/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Fire Truck Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Italy Fire Truck Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Italy Fire Truck Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Italy Fire Truck Price (K US$/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Italy Fire Truck Production Capacity (Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Italy Fire Truck Actual Output (Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Italy Fire Truck Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Italy Fire Truck Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Italy Fire Truck, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Italy Fire Truck Market in 2020

Figure 23. Fire Truck Market Opportunities & Trends in Italy

Figure 24. Fire Truck Market Drivers in Italy

Figure 25. Fire Truck Market Restraints in Italy

Figure 26. Fire Truck Industry Value Chain

…….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105