Global Flow Meters Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flow Meters in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Flow Meters Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Flow Meters Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Flow Meters Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mining-waste-management-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-20

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Flow Meters Market 2019 (%)

The global Flow Meters market was valued at 5559.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6508.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Flow Meters market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bus-dispatch-software-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-18

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flow Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flow Meters production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Flow Meters Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Flow Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electromagnetic Flowmeters

Vortex Flowmeters

Coriolis mass flowmeters

Ultrasonic flowmeter

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharmaceutical-cartridge-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-14

South Korea Flow Meters Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Flow Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil Industry

Municipal Water

Chemical Industry

Electricity Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Flow Meters Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Flow Meters Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Flow Meters Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Flow Meters Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Emerson Electric

ABB Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric

Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

Honeywell International

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Azbil Corporation

Badger Meter

Chongqing Chunayi Automation

Kent Instrument

WELL TECH

Yihuan

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Flow Meters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Flow Meters Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Flow Meters Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Flow Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Flow Meters Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flow Meters Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Flow Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Flow Meters Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Flow Meters Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Flow Meters Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flow Meters Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Flow Meters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Meters Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Flow Meters Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Meters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Flow Meters Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Electromagnetic Flowmeters

4.1.3 Vortex Flowmeters

4.1.4 Coriolis mass flowmeters

4.1.5 Ultrasonic flowmeter

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea Flow Meters Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Flow Meters Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Flow Meters Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Flow Meters Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Flow Meters Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Flow Meters Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Flow Meters Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Flow Meters Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Flow Meters Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Flow Meters Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil Industry

5.1.3 Municipal Water

5.1.4 Chemical Industry

5.1.5 Electricity Industry

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Flow Meters Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Flow Meters Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Flow Meters Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Flow Meters Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Flow Meters Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Flow Meters Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Flow Meters Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Flow Meters Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Flow Meters Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Endress+Hauser Management AG

6.1.1 Endress+Hauser Management AG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Endress+Hauser Management AG Business Overview

6.1.3 Endress+Hauser Management AG Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Endress+Hauser Management AG Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Endress+Hauser Management AG Key News

6.2 Emerson Electric

6.2.1 Emerson Electric Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Emerson Electric Business Overview

6.2.3 Emerson Electric Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Emerson Electric Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Emerson Electric Key News

6.3 ABB Ltd.

6.3.1 ABB Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.3.2 ABB Ltd. Business Overview

6.3.3 ABB Ltd. Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 ABB Ltd. Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 ABB Ltd. Key News

6.4 Yokogawa Electric

6.4.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Yokogawa Electric Business Overview

6.4.3 Yokogawa Electric Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Yokogawa Electric Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Yokogawa Electric Key News

6.5 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

6.5.1 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Business Overview

6.5.3 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Key News

6.6 Honeywell International

6.6.1 Honeywell International Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Honeywell International Business Overview

6.6.3 Honeywell International Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Honeywell International Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Honeywell International Key News

6.7 Siemens AG

6.6.1 Siemens AG Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Siemens AG Business Overview

6.6.3 Siemens AG Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Siemens AG Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Siemens AG Key News

6.8 Schneider Electric

6.8.1 Schneider Electric Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

6.8.3 Schneider Electric Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Schneider Electric Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Schneider Electric Key News

6.9 Azbil Corporation

6.9.1 Azbil Corporation Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Azbil Corporation Business Overview

6.9.3 Azbil Corporation Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Azbil Corporation Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Azbil Corporation Key News

6.10 Badger Meter

6.10.1 Badger Meter Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Badger Meter Business Overview

6.10.3 Badger Meter Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Badger Meter Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Badger Meter Key News

6.11 Chongqing Chunayi Automation

6.11.1 Chongqing Chunayi Automation Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Chongqing Chunayi Automation Flow Meters Business Overview

6.11.3 Chongqing Chunayi Automation Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Chongqing Chunayi Automation Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Chongqing Chunayi Automation Key News

6.12 Kent Instrument

6.12.1 Kent Instrument Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Kent Instrument Flow Meters Business Overview

6.12.3 Kent Instrument Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Kent Instrument Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Kent Instrument Key News

6.13 WELL TECH

6.13.1 WELL TECH Corporate Summary

6.13.2 WELL TECH Flow Meters Business Overview

6.13.3 WELL TECH Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 WELL TECH Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 WELL TECH Key News

6.14 Yihuan

6.14.1 Yihuan Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Yihuan Flow Meters Business Overview

6.14.3 Yihuan Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Yihuan Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Yihuan Key News

6.15 Ripeness Sanyuan

6.15.1 Ripeness Sanyuan Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Ripeness Sanyuan Flow Meters Business Overview

6.15.3 Ripeness Sanyuan Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Ripeness Sanyuan Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Ripeness Sanyuan Key News

7 Flow Meters Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Flow Meters Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Flow Meters Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Flow Meters Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Flow Meters Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Flow Meters Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Flow Meters Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Flow Meters Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Flow Meters Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Flow Meters Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Flow Meters Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Flow Meters Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Flow Meters Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Flow Meters Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Flow Meters Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Flow Meters Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Flow Meters in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Flow Meters Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Flow Meters Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Flow Meters Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Flow Meters Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Flow Meters Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Flow Meters Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Flow Meters Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Meters Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Flow Meters Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Flow Meters Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Flow Meters Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Flow Meters Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Flow Meters Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Flow Meters Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Flow Meters Sales in South Korea, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Flow Meters Sales in South Korea, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Endress+Hauser Management AG Corporate Summary

Table 20. Endress+Hauser Management AG Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 21. Endress+Hauser Management AG Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Emerson Electric Corporate Summary

Table 23. Emerson Electric Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 24. Emerson Electric Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. ABB Ltd. Corporate Summary

Table 26. ABB Ltd. Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 27. ABB Ltd. Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Yokogawa Electric Corporate Summary

Table 29. Yokogawa Electric Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 30. Yokogawa Electric Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Corporate Summary

Table 32. Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 33. Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Honeywell International Corporate Summary

Table 35. Honeywell International Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 36. Honeywell International Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Siemens AG Corporate Summary

Table 38. Siemens AG Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 39. Siemens AG Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Schneider Electric Corporate Summary

Table 41. Schneider Electric Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 42. Schneider Electric Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Azbil Corporation Corporate Summary

Table 44. Azbil Corporation Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 45. Azbil Corporation Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Badger Meter Corporate Summary

Table 47. Badger Meter Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 48. Badger Meter Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Chongqing Chunayi Automation Corporate Summary

Table 50. Chongqing Chunayi Automation Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 51. Chongqing Chunayi Automation Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Kent Instrument Corporate Summary

Table 53. Kent Instrument Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 54. Kent Instrument Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. WELL TECH Corporate Summary

Table 56. WELL TECH Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 57. WELL TECH Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Yihuan Corporate Summary

Table 59. Yihuan Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 60. Yihuan Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Ripeness Sanyuan Corporate Summary

Table 62. Ripeness Sanyuan Flow Meters Product Offerings

Table 63. Ripeness Sanyuan Flow Meters Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Flow Meters Production Capacity (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 65. Flow Meters Production (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 66. South Korea Flow Meters Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 67. Flow Meters Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 68. South Korea Flow Meters Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 69. The Percentage of Flow Meters Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 70. The Percentage of Flow Meters Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105