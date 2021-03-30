Global Flow Meters Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flow Meters in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia Flow Meters Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market 2019 (%)

The global Flow Meters market was valued at 5559.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6508.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Flow Meters market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flow Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flow Meters production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electromagnetic Flowmeters

Vortex Flowmeters

Coriolis mass flowmeters

Ultrasonic flowmeter

Others

Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil Industry

Municipal Water

Chemical Industry

Electricity Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Flow Meters Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Flow Meters Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Emerson Electric

ABB Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric

Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

Honeywell International

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Azbil Corporation

Badger Meter

Chongqing Chunayi Automation

Kent Instrument

WELL TECH

Yihuan

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Flow Meters Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Flow Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Flow Meters Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flow Meters Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Flow Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Flow Meters Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Flow Meters Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Flow Meters Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flow Meters Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Flow Meters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Meters Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Flow Meters Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Meters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Electromagnetic Flowmeters

4.1.3 Vortex Flowmeters

4.1.4 Coriolis mass flowmeters

4.1.5 Ultrasonic flowmeter

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil Industry

5.1.3 Municipal Water

5.1.4 Chemical Industry

5.1.5 Electricity Industry

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Flow Meters Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Endress+Hauser Management AG

6.1.1 Endress+Hauser Management AG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Endress+Hauser Management AG Business Overview

6.1.3 Endress+Hauser Management AG Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Endress+Hauser Management AG Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Endress+Hauser Management AG Key News

6.2 Emerson Electric

6.2.1 Emerson Electric Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Emerson Electric Business Overview

6.2.3 Emerson Electric Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Emerson Electric Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Emerson Electric Key News

6.3 ABB Ltd.

6.3.1 ABB Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.3.2 ABB Ltd. Business Overview

6.3.3 ABB Ltd. Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 ABB Ltd. Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 ABB Ltd. Key News

6.4 Yokogawa Electric

6.4.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Yokogawa Electric Business Overview

6.4.3 Yokogawa Electric Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Yokogawa Electric Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Yokogawa Electric Key News

6.5 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

6.5.1 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Business Overview

6.5.3 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH Key News

6.6 Honeywell International

6.6.1 Honeywell International Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Honeywell International Business Overview

6.6.3 Honeywell International Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Honeywell International Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Honeywell International Key News

6.7 Siemens AG

6.6.1 Siemens AG Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Siemens AG Business Overview

6.6.3 Siemens AG Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Siemens AG Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Siemens AG Key News

6.8 Schneider Electric

6.8.1 Schneider Electric Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

6.8.3 Schneider Electric Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Schneider Electric Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Schneider Electric Key News

6.9 Azbil Corporation

6.9.1 Azbil Corporation Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Azbil Corporation Business Overview

6.9.3 Azbil Corporation Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Azbil Corporation Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Azbil Corporation Key News

6.10 Badger Meter

6.10.1 Badger Meter Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Badger Meter Business Overview

6.10.3 Badger Meter Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Badger Meter Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Badger Meter Key News

6.11 Chongqing Chunayi Automation

6.11.1 Chongqing Chunayi Automation Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Chongqing Chunayi Automation Flow Meters Business Overview

6.11.3 Chongqing Chunayi Automation Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Chongqing Chunayi Automation Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Chongqing Chunayi Automation Key News

6.12 Kent Instrument

6.12.1 Kent Instrument Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Kent Instrument Flow Meters Business Overview

6.12.3 Kent Instrument Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Kent Instrument Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Kent Instrument Key News

6.13 WELL TECH

6.13.1 WELL TECH Corporate Summary

6.13.2 WELL TECH Flow Meters Business Overview

6.13.3 WELL TECH Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 WELL TECH Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 WELL TECH Key News

6.14 Yihuan

6.14.1 Yihuan Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Yihuan Flow Meters Business Overview

6.14.3 Yihuan Flow Meters Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Yihuan Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Yihuan Key News

….….Continued

