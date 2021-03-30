All news

Global Folding Electric Bicycle Market Research Report 2020-2026

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion.

And a folding electric bicycle is a bicycle designed to fold into a compact form, facilitating transport and storage. When folded, the bikes can be more easily carried into buildings and houses or on public transportation (facilitating mixed-mode commuting and bicycle commuting), and more easily stored in compact living quarters or aboard a car, boat or plane.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Folding Electric Bicycle in France, including the following market information:
France Folding Electric Bicycle Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Folding Electric Bicycle Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
France Folding Electric Bicycle Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

 

Top Five Competitors in France Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2019 (%)
The global Folding Electric Bicycle market was valued at 138.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 183 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. While the Folding Electric Bicycle market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Folding Electric Bicycle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Folding Electric Bicycle production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:
France Folding Electric Bicycle Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Folding Electric Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Commuter Folding Bike
Portable Fold-up Bike
Full size Wheel Folding Bike

France Folding Electric Bicycle Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Folding Electric Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Age < 18
Age 18-50
Age > 50

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Folding Electric Bicycle Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Folding Electric Bicycle Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Folding Electric Bicycle Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total France Folding Electric Bicycle Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Brompton
SUNRA
XDS

 TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Folding Electric Bicycle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Folding Electric Bicycle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

……………………….Continued

 

