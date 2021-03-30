All news

Global Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Fresh Sea Food Packaging is materials used to package fresh fish and seafood materials，which include two types：rigid packaging materials and flexible packaging materials,

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fresh Sea Food Packaging in China, including the following market information:
China Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
China Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fresh Sea Food Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fresh Sea Food Packaging production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging

China Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Fish Packaging
Shrimp Packaging
Other Seafood Packaging

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total China Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
CoolSeal USA
DowDuPont
Frontier Packaging
Sealed Air
Star-Box
Key Container
Rengo Packaging
Sixto Packaging

All news

All news

All news

