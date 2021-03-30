Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Functional chewing gum is the name given to types of chewing gum which impart some practical function instead of, or in addition to, the usual enjoyment provided by a traditional chewing gum as a confectionery product. Examples of this include nicotine gum which is used to aid smoking cessation & so-called Think Gum which designers say they believe may enhance mental functioning. It could be argued that most gum (at least the mint varieties) provides some function in that they can improve bad breath, but such an effect is so widespread that the term ‘functional’ is almost always applied to gum with some additional function. Medical uses for ‘functional chewing gum’ include a reported reduction in the duration of post-operative ileus following abdominal and specifically gastrointestinal surgery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Chewing Gum in UK, including the following market information:

UK Functional Chewing Gum Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Functional Chewing Gum Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

UK Functional Chewing Gum Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Functional Chewing Gum Market 2019 (%)

The global Functional Chewing Gum market was valued at 3295.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3609 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the Functional Chewing Gum market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Functional Chewing Gum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Functional Chewing Gum production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Functional Chewing Gum Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Functional Chewing Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tooth Protection Gum

Quit Smoking Gum

Weight Loss Gum

Others

UK Functional Chewing Gum Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Functional Chewing Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total UK Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wrigley

Mondelez

Lotte

Perfetti Van Melle

GelStat (GSAC)

ZOFT Gum

Hershey’s

Think Gum LLC.

Miradent

Cloetta Fazer

Peppersmith

Nicotinell

Orion

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Functional Chewing Gum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Functional Chewing Gum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Functional Chewing Gum Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Functional Chewing Gum Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Functional Chewing Gum Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Functional Chewing Gum Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Functional Chewing Gum Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Functional Chewing Gum Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Functional Chewing Gum Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Functional Chewing Gum Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Functional Chewing Gum Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Functional Chewing Gum Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Chewing Gum Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Functional Chewing Gum Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Chewing Gum Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Functional Chewing Gum Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Tooth Protection Gum

4.1.3 Quit Smoking Gum

4.1.4 Weight Loss Gum

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – UK Functional Chewing Gum Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Functional Chewing Gum Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Functional Chewing Gum Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Functional Chewing Gum Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Functional Chewing Gum Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Functional Chewing Gum Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Functional Chewing Gum Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Functional Chewing Gum Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Online Sales

5.1.3 Offline Sales

5.2 By Application – UK Functional Chewing Gum Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Functional Chewing Gum Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Functional Chewing Gum Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Functional Chewing Gum Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Functional Chewing Gum Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Functional Chewing Gum Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Functional Chewing Gum Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Wrigley

6.1.1 Wrigley Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Wrigley Business Overview

6.1.3 Wrigley Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Wrigley Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Wrigley Key News

6.2 Mondelez

6.2.1 Mondelez Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Mondelez Business Overview

6.2.3 Mondelez Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Mondelez Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Mondelez Key News

6.3 Lotte

6.3.1 Lotte Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Lotte Business Overview

6.3.3 Lotte Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Lotte Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Lotte Key News

6.4 Perfetti Van Melle

6.4.1 Perfetti Van Melle Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Perfetti Van Melle Business Overview

6.4.3 Perfetti Van Melle Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Perfetti Van Melle Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Perfetti Van Melle Key News

6.5 GelStat (GSAC)

6.5.1 GelStat (GSAC) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 GelStat (GSAC) Business Overview

6.5.3 GelStat (GSAC) Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 GelStat (GSAC) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 GelStat (GSAC) Key News

6.6 ZOFT Gum

6.6.1 ZOFT Gum Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ZOFT Gum Business Overview

6.6.3 ZOFT Gum Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ZOFT Gum Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ZOFT Gum Key News

6.7 Hershey’s

6.6.1 Hershey’s Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hershey’s Business Overview

6.6.3 Hershey’s Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Hershey’s Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Hershey’s Key News

6.8 Think Gum LLC.

6.8.1 Think Gum LLC. Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Think Gum LLC. Business Overview

6.8.3 Think Gum LLC. Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Think Gum LLC. Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Think Gum LLC. Key News

6.9 Miradent

6.9.1 Miradent Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Miradent Business Overview

6.9.3 Miradent Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Miradent Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Miradent Key News

6.10 Cloetta Fazer

6.10.1 Cloetta Fazer Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Cloetta Fazer Business Overview

6.10.3 Cloetta Fazer Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Cloetta Fazer Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Cloetta Fazer Key News

6.11 Peppersmith

6.11.1 Peppersmith Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Peppersmith Functional Chewing Gum Business Overview

6.11.3 Peppersmith Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Peppersmith Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Peppersmith Key News

6.12 Nicotinell

6.12.1 Nicotinell Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Nicotinell Functional Chewing Gum Business Overview

6.12.3 Nicotinell Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Nicotinell Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Nicotinell Key News

6.13 Orion

6.13.1 Orion Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Orion Functional Chewing Gum Business Overview

6.13.3 Orion Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Orion Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Orion Key News

6.14 Yake

6.14.1 Yake Corporate Summary

….….Continued

