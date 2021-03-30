All news

Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Functional chewing gum is the name given to types of chewing gum which impart some practical function instead of, or in addition to, the usual enjoyment provided by a traditional chewing gum as a confectionery product. Examples of this include nicotine gum which is used to aid smoking cessation & so-called Think Gum which designers say they believe may enhance mental functioning. It could be argued that most gum (at least the mint varieties) provides some function in that they can improve bad breath, but such an effect is so widespread that the term ‘functional’ is almost always applied to gum with some additional function. Medical uses for ‘functional chewing gum’ include a reported reduction in the duration of post-operative ileus following abdominal and specifically gastrointestinal surgery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Chewing Gum in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Functional Chewing Gum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Functional Chewing Gum production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Tooth Protection Gum
Quit Smoking Gum
Weight Loss Gum
Others

Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Wrigley
Mondelez
Lotte
Perfetti Van Melle
GelStat (GSAC)
ZOFT Gum
Hershey’s
Think Gum LLC.
Miradent
Cloetta Fazer
Peppersmith
Nicotinell
Orion

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Functional Chewing Gum Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Functional Chewing Gum Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Functional Chewing Gum Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Functional Chewing Gum Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Chewing Gum Players in Southeast Asia
3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Functional Chewing Gum Companies
3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Chewing Gum Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Tooth Protection Gum
4.1.3 Quit Smoking Gum
4.1.4 Weight Loss Gum
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Online Sales
5.1.3 Offline Sales
5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, 2021-2026

…continued

