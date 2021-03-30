Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Functional chewing gum is the name given to types of chewing gum which impart some practical function instead of, or in addition to, the usual enjoyment provided by a traditional chewing gum as a confectionery product. Examples of this include nicotine gum which is used to aid smoking cessation & so-called Think Gum which designers say they believe may enhance mental functioning. It could be argued that most gum (at least the mint varieties) provides some function in that they can improve bad breath, but such an effect is so widespread that the term ‘functional’ is almost always applied to gum with some additional function. Medical uses for ‘functional chewing gum’ include a reported reduction in the duration of post-operative ileus following abdominal and specifically gastrointestinal surgery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Chewing Gum in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Functional Chewing Gum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Functional Chewing Gum production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tooth Protection Gum

Quit Smoking Gum

Weight Loss Gum

Others

Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wrigley

Mondelez

Lotte

Perfetti Van Melle

GelStat (GSAC)

ZOFT Gum

Hershey’s

Think Gum LLC.

Miradent

Cloetta Fazer

Peppersmith

Nicotinell

Orion

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Functional Chewing Gum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Functional Chewing Gum Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Functional Chewing Gum Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Functional Chewing Gum Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Chewing Gum Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Functional Chewing Gum Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Chewing Gum Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Tooth Protection Gum

4.1.3 Quit Smoking Gum

4.1.4 Weight Loss Gum

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Online Sales

5.1.3 Offline Sales

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Functional Chewing Gum Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Wrigley

6.1.1 Wrigley Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Wrigley Business Overview

6.1.3 Wrigley Functional Chewing Gum Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Wrigley Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Wrigley Key News

6.2 Mondelez

6.2.1 Mondelez Corporate Summary

…continued

