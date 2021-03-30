All news

Global Golf Ball Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Golf is an individual sport in which player strike a ball with the help of a club from a tee into the hole. The game is enjoyed globally by both players as well as viewers. It’s a sport that requires concentration and accuracy, and it is enjoyed by professional and amateurs golfers, both of whom compete throughout the year for titles and prizes. The two main items that a golfer needs to play the game are a golf club and a golf ball.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Golf Ball in India, including the following market information:
India Golf Ball Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Golf Ball Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
India Golf Ball Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in India Golf Ball Market 2019 (%)
The global Golf Ball market was valued at 1012.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 989.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.6% during the forecast period. While the Golf Ball market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Golf Ball manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Golf Ball production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Golf Ball Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
India Golf Ball Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
One-Piece-Ball
Two-Piece-Ball
Three-Piece-Ball
Others

 

 

 

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Golf Ball Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Golf Ball Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Golf Ball Overall Market Size
2.1 India Golf Ball Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Golf Ball Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Golf Ball Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

