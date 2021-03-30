Global Green-Roof Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

Green-Roof is a special green space plantings/landscape installed above a waterproofed substrate at any building level that is separated from the ground beneath it by a man-made structure. Other terms: Eco-roof, Living roof, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Green-Roof in China, including the following market information:

China Green-Roof Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Green-Roof Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

China Green-Roof Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in China Green-Roof Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Green-Roof manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Green-Roof production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Green-Roof Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

China Green-Roof Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof

China Green-Roof Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

China Green-Roof Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Green-Roof Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Green-Roof Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Green-Roof Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total China Green-Roof Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Optigreen

TAJIMA

Soprema

Tremco

Sempergreen

Onduline

ZinCo

KAJIMA

American Hydrotech

SIKA

Henry

Bioroof

Vegetal

VEDAG

Intrinsic

Rooflite

Bauder

Liveroof

Xero Flor

Green Roof Blocks

Vitaroofs

Green Roof Outfitters

Hannor

ZHEJIANG SOL

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Green-Roof Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Green-Roof Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Green-Roof Overall Market Size

2.1 China Green-Roof Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Green-Roof Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Green-Roof Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Green-Roof Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Green-Roof Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Green-Roof Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Green-Roof Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Green-Roof Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Green-Roof Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Green-Roof Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green-Roof Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Green-Roof Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green-Roof Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Green-Roof Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Extensive Green-Roof

4.1.3 Semi-intensive Green-Roof

4.1.4 Intensive Green-Roof

4.2 By Type – China Green-Roof Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Green-Roof Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Green-Roof Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Green-Roof Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Green-Roof Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Green-Roof Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Green-Roof Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Green-Roof Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Green-Roof Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Green-Roof Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential Buildings

5.1.3 Commercial Buildings

5.1.4 Industrial Buildings

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – China Green-Roof Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Green-Roof Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Green-Roof Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Green-Roof Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Green-Roof Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Green-Roof Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Green-Roof Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Green-Roof Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Green-Roof Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Optigreen

6.1.1 Optigreen Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Optigreen Business Overview

6.1.3 Optigreen Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Optigreen Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Optigreen Key News

6.2 TAJIMA

6.2.1 TAJIMA Corporate Summary

6.2.2 TAJIMA Business Overview

6.2.3 TAJIMA Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 TAJIMA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 TAJIMA Key News

6.3 Soprema

6.3.1 Soprema Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Soprema Business Overview

6.3.3 Soprema Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Soprema Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Soprema Key News

6.4 Tremco

6.4.1 Tremco Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Tremco Business Overview

6.4.3 Tremco Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tremco Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Tremco Key News

6.5 Sempergreen

6.5.1 Sempergreen Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Sempergreen Business Overview

6.5.3 Sempergreen Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Sempergreen Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Sempergreen Key News

6.6 Onduline

6.6.1 Onduline Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Onduline Business Overview

6.6.3 Onduline Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Onduline Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Onduline Key News

6.7 ZinCo

6.6.1 ZinCo Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ZinCo Business Overview

6.6.3 ZinCo Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ZinCo Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 ZinCo Key News

6.8 KAJIMA

6.8.1 KAJIMA Corporate Summary

6.8.2 KAJIMA Business Overview

6.8.3 KAJIMA Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 KAJIMA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 KAJIMA Key News

6.9 American Hydrotech

6.9.1 American Hydrotech Corporate Summary

6.9.2 American Hydrotech Business Overview

6.9.3 American Hydrotech Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 American Hydrotech Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 American Hydrotech Key News

6.10 SIKA

6.10.1 SIKA Corporate Summary

6.10.2 SIKA Business Overview

6.10.3 SIKA Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 SIKA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 SIKA Key News

6.11 Henry

6.11.1 Henry Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Henry Green-Roof Business Overview

6.11.3 Henry Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Henry Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Henry Key News

6.12 Bioroof

6.12.1 Bioroof Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Bioroof Green-Roof Business Overview

6.12.3 Bioroof Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Bioroof Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Bioroof Key News

6.13 Vegetal

6.13.1 Vegetal Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Vegetal Green-Roof Business Overview

6.13.3 Vegetal Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Vegetal Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Vegetal Key News

6.14 VEDAG

6.14.1 VEDAG Corporate Summary

6.14.2 VEDAG Green-Roof Business Overview

6.14.3 VEDAG Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 VEDAG Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 VEDAG Key News

….….Continued

