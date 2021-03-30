Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

A high-performance electric motorcycle is propelled purely by electricity and is equipped with advanced electric motorcycle powertrain components and Li-ion batteries that have high energy density. Usually these sporty bikes have a top speed that exceeds 30 miles per hour.

In our report High-Performance Electric Motorcycle refer to the electric motorcycle which power output exceeds 3hp.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2019 (%)

The global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle market was valued at 1218.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1441.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. While the High-Performance Electric Motorcycle market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-Performance Electric Motorcycle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High-Performance Electric Motorcycle production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Output Power 3hp to 12hp

12hp to 20hp

20hp to 45hp

45hp to 75hp

75hp to 100hp

100hp≤ Output Power

Thailand High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Off-Road Market

Street Market

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Energica

Lightning Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles

Lito Sora

Saietta

Brutus

Johammer

KTM

Brammo

Gogoro

Mahindra

BMW Motorrad

Hero

Evoke

Alta

Motoman

Palla

Yamaha

Terra Motor

Govecs

