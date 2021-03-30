All news

Global High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Research Report 2020-2026

High Pressure Commercial Toilet also means pressure-flushing toilets. Pressure-flushing toilets are especially common in cities in the U.S. The ceramic tank is not used as a water tank. It holds a plastic pressure vessel of maybe one-third to one-half the ceramic tank’s volume. That pressure tank contains a sealed air bladder. When the tank is filled from the water supply line, the tank fills with water until the air bladder compresses to the point that the tank pressure nearly equals the water supply line pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Pressure Commercial Toilet in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Thailand High Pressure Commercial Toilet Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market 2019 (%)

 

The global High Pressure Commercial Toilet market was valued at 401.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 446.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. While the High Pressure Commercial Toilet market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Pressure Commercial Toilet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High Pressure Commercial Toilet production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
One-Piece Toilet
Two-Piece Toilet

 

Thailand High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hotel
Hospital
Office Building
School
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

 

Total Thailand High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Kohler
Zurn Industries
Western Pottery
American Standard Brands
Jacuzzi
Contrac
Winfield Product
Corona
Vortens
Proflo

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

……………………….Continued

 

