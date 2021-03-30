Global Hoist Rings Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hoist Rings in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Hoist Rings Market 2019 (%)

The global Hoist Rings market was valued at 350 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 412.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Hoist Rings market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hoist Rings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hoist Rings production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Hoist Rings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Center-pull

Side-pull

Others

Indonesia Hoist Rings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Marine

Energy

Mold and Mechanical

Aerospace and Military

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Crosby Group

RUD

CODIPRO (Alipa)

Jergens

YOKE

JDT

American Drill Bushing

DME

Pewag

Carr Lane

TE-CO

Actek

Tianjin Yiyun

Norelem

Gunnebo Industries

WDS

Stamperia Carcano

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Hoist Rings Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hoist Rings Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Hoist Rings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Hoist Rings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hoist Rings Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Hoist Rings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Hoist Rings Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Center-pull

4.1.3 Side-pull

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Marine

5.1.4 Energy

5.1.5 Mold and Mechanical

5.1.6 Aerospace and Military

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Crosby Group

6.1.1 Crosby Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Crosby Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Crosby Group Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Crosby Group Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Crosby Group Key News

6.2 RUD

6.2.1 RUD Corporate Summary

6.2.2 RUD Business Overview

6.2.3 RUD Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 RUD Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 RUD Key News

6.3 CODIPRO (Alipa)

6.3.1 CODIPRO (Alipa) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CODIPRO (Alipa) Business Overview

6.3.3 CODIPRO (Alipa) Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CODIPRO (Alipa) Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CODIPRO (Alipa) Key News

6.4 Jergens

6.4.1 Jergens Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Jergens Business Overview

6.4.3 Jergens Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jergens Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Jergens Key News

6.5 YOKE

6.5.1 YOKE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 YOKE Business Overview

6.5.3 YOKE Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 YOKE Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 YOKE Key News

6.6 JDT

6.6.1 JDT Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JDT Business Overview

6.6.3 JDT Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 JDT Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 JDT Key News

6.7 American Drill Bushing

6.6.1 American Drill Bushing Corporate Summary

6.6.2 American Drill Bushing Business Overview

6.6.3 American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 American Drill Bushing Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 American Drill Bushing Key News

6.8 DME

6.8.1 DME Corporate Summary

6.8.2 DME Business Overview

6.8.3 DME Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 DME Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 DME Key News

6.9 Pewag

6.9.1 Pewag Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Pewag Business Overview

6.9.3 Pewag Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Pewag Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Pewag Key News

6.10 Carr Lane

6.10.1 Carr Lane Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Carr Lane Business Overview

6.10.3 Carr Lane Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Carr Lane Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Carr Lane Key News

6.11 TE-CO

6.11.1 TE-CO Corporate Summary

6.11.2 TE-CO Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.11.3 TE-CO Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 TE-CO Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 TE-CO Key News

6.12 Actek

6.12.1 Actek Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Actek Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.12.3 Actek Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Actek Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Actek Key News

6.13 Tianjin Yiyun

6.13.1 Tianjin Yiyun Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.13.3 Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Tianjin Yiyun Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Tianjin Yiyun Key News

6.14 Norelem

6.14.1 Norelem Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Norelem Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.14.3 Norelem Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Norelem Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Norelem Key News

6.15 Gunnebo Industries

6.15.1 Gunnebo Industries Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.15.3 Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Gunnebo Industries Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Gunnebo Industries Key News

6.16 WDS

6.16.1 WDS Corporate Summary

6.16.2 WDS Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.16.3 WDS Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 WDS Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 WDS Key News

6.17 Stamperia Carcano

6.17.1 Stamperia Carcano Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.17.3 Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Stamperia Carcano Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Stamperia Carcano Key News

6.18 Northwestern Tools

6.18.1 Northwestern Tools Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.18.3 Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Northwestern Tools Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Northwestern Tools Key News

7 Hoist Rings Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Hoist Rings Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Hoist Rings Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Hoist Rings Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Hoist Rings Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Hoist Rings Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Hoist Rings Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Hoist Rings Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Hoist Rings Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Hoist Rings Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Hoist Rings in Indonesia

Table 2. Top Players in Indonesia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Hoist Rings Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Indonesia Manufacturers Hoist Rings Product Type

Table 9. List of Indonesia Tier 1 Hoist Rings Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Hoist Rings Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Hoist Rings Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Hoist Rings Sales in Indonesia (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Hoist Rings Sales in Indonesia (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Hoist Rings Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Hoist Rings Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Hoist Rings Sales in Indonesia, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Hoist Rings Sales in Indonesia, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Crosby Group Corporate Summary

Table 20. Crosby Group Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 21. Crosby Group Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. RUD Corporate Summary

Table 23. RUD Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 24. RUD Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. CODIPRO (Alipa) Corporate Summary

Table 26. CODIPRO (Alipa) Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 27. CODIPRO (Alipa) Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Jergens Corporate Summary

Table 29. Jergens Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 30. Jergens Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. YOKE Corporate Summary

Table 32. YOKE Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 33. YOKE Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. JDT Corporate Summary

Table 35. JDT Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 36. JDT Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. American Drill Bushing Corporate Summary

Table 38. American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 39. American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. DME Corporate Summary

Table 41. DME Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 42. DME Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Pewag Corporate Summary

Table 44. Pewag Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 45. Pewag Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Carr Lane Corporate Summary

Table 47. Carr Lane Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 48. Carr Lane Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. TE-CO Corporate Summary

Table 50. TE-CO Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 51. TE-CO Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Actek Corporate Summary

Table 53. Actek Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 54. Actek Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Tianjin Yiyun Corporate Summary

Table 56. Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 57. Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Norelem Corporate Summary

Table 59. Norelem Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 60. Norelem Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Gunnebo Industries Corporate Summary

Table 62. Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 63. Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 64. WDS Corporate Summary

Table 65. WDS Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 66. WDS Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Stamperia Carcano Corporate Summary

Table 68. Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 69. Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 70. Northwestern Tools Corporate Summary

Table 71. Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Product Offerings

Table 72. Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 73. Hoist Rings Production Capacity (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 74. Hoist Rings Production (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 75. Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 76. Hoist Rings Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 77. Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 78. The Percentage of Hoist Rings Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

Table 79. The Percentage of Hoist Rings Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

Table 80. Dangeguojia Hoist Rings Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 81. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 82. Hoist Rings Downstream Clients in Indonesia

Table 83. Hoist Rings Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

List of Figures

Figure 1. Hoist Rings Segment by Type

Figure 2. Hoist Rings Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Hoist Rings Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Hoist Rings Market Size in Indonesia, (US$, Mn) & (K Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Hoist Rings Sales in Indonesia: 2015-2026 (K Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Hoist Rings Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Hoist Rings Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Indonesia Hoist Rings Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Capacity (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Indonesia Hoist Rings Actual Output (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Indonesia Hoist Rings Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Indonesia Hoist Rings, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Indonesia Hoist Rings Market in 2020

….….Continued

