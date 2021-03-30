Global Hoist Rings Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hoist Rings in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Hoist Rings Market 2019 (%)
The global Hoist Rings market was valued at 350 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 412.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Hoist Rings market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hoist Rings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hoist Rings production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Hoist Rings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Center-pull
Side-pull
Others
Indonesia Hoist Rings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Construction
Marine
Energy
Mold and Mechanical
Aerospace and Military
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Crosby Group
RUD
CODIPRO (Alipa)
Jergens
YOKE
JDT
American Drill Bushing
DME
Pewag
Carr Lane
TE-CO
Actek
Tianjin Yiyun
Norelem
Gunnebo Industries
WDS
Stamperia Carcano
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Hoist Rings Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hoist Rings Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Hoist Rings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Indonesia Hoist Rings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hoist Rings Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Hoist Rings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Players in Indonesia
3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Hoist Rings Companies
3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Center-pull
4.1.3 Side-pull
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Construction
5.1.3 Marine
5.1.4 Energy
5.1.5 Mold and Mechanical
5.1.6 Aerospace and Military
5.1.7 Others
5.2 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Crosby Group
6.1.1 Crosby Group Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Crosby Group Business Overview
6.1.3 Crosby Group Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Crosby Group Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Crosby Group Key News
6.2 RUD
6.2.1 RUD Corporate Summary
6.2.2 RUD Business Overview
6.2.3 RUD Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 RUD Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.2.5 RUD Key News
6.3 CODIPRO (Alipa)
6.3.1 CODIPRO (Alipa) Corporate Summary
6.3.2 CODIPRO (Alipa) Business Overview
6.3.3 CODIPRO (Alipa) Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 CODIPRO (Alipa) Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.3.5 CODIPRO (Alipa) Key News
6.4 Jergens
6.4.1 Jergens Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Jergens Business Overview
6.4.3 Jergens Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Jergens Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Jergens Key News
6.5 YOKE
6.5.1 YOKE Corporate Summary
6.5.2 YOKE Business Overview
6.5.3 YOKE Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 YOKE Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.5.5 YOKE Key News
6.6 JDT
6.6.1 JDT Corporate Summary
6.6.2 JDT Business Overview
6.6.3 JDT Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 JDT Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.6.5 JDT Key News
6.7 American Drill Bushing
6.6.1 American Drill Bushing Corporate Summary
6.6.2 American Drill Bushing Business Overview
6.6.3 American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 American Drill Bushing Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.7.5 American Drill Bushing Key News
6.8 DME
6.8.1 DME Corporate Summary
6.8.2 DME Business Overview
6.8.3 DME Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 DME Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.8.5 DME Key News
6.9 Pewag
6.9.1 Pewag Corporate Summary
6.9.2 Pewag Business Overview
6.9.3 Pewag Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.9.4 Pewag Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.9.5 Pewag Key News
6.10 Carr Lane
6.10.1 Carr Lane Corporate Summary
6.10.2 Carr Lane Business Overview
6.10.3 Carr Lane Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.10.4 Carr Lane Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.10.5 Carr Lane Key News
6.11 TE-CO
6.11.1 TE-CO Corporate Summary
6.11.2 TE-CO Hoist Rings Business Overview
6.11.3 TE-CO Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.11.4 TE-CO Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.11.5 TE-CO Key News
6.12 Actek
6.12.1 Actek Corporate Summary
6.12.2 Actek Hoist Rings Business Overview
6.12.3 Actek Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.12.4 Actek Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.12.5 Actek Key News
6.13 Tianjin Yiyun
6.13.1 Tianjin Yiyun Corporate Summary
6.13.2 Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Business Overview
6.13.3 Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.13.4 Tianjin Yiyun Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.13.5 Tianjin Yiyun Key News
6.14 Norelem
6.14.1 Norelem Corporate Summary
6.14.2 Norelem Hoist Rings Business Overview
6.14.3 Norelem Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.14.4 Norelem Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.14.5 Norelem Key News
6.15 Gunnebo Industries
6.15.1 Gunnebo Industries Corporate Summary
6.15.2 Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Business Overview
6.15.3 Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.15.4 Gunnebo Industries Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.15.5 Gunnebo Industries Key News
6.16 WDS
6.16.1 WDS Corporate Summary
6.16.2 WDS Hoist Rings Business Overview
6.16.3 WDS Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.16.4 WDS Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.16.5 WDS Key News
6.17 Stamperia Carcano
6.17.1 Stamperia Carcano Corporate Summary
6.17.2 Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Business Overview
6.17.3 Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.17.4 Stamperia Carcano Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.17.5 Stamperia Carcano Key News
6.18 Northwestern Tools
6.18.1 Northwestern Tools Corporate Summary
6.18.2 Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Business Overview
6.18.3 Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings
6.18.4 Northwestern Tools Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.18.5 Northwestern Tools Key News
7 Hoist Rings Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis
7.1 Hoist Rings Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026
7.1.1 Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2026
7.1.2 Indonesia Hoist Rings Production 2015-2026
7.1.3 Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Value 2015-2026
7.2 Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers in Indonesia
7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production Capacity
7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production
7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production Value
7.2.4 The Proportion of Hoist Rings Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers
7.3 Hoist Rings Export and Import in Indonesia
7.3.1 Indonesia Hoist Rings Export Market
7.3.2 Indonesia Hoist Rings Source of Imports
8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Hoist Rings Market
8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3 Market Drivers
8.4 Market Restraints
9 COVID-19 Impact on Hoist Rings Supply Chain Analysis
9.1 Supply Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Market Analysis
9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis
9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
9.4.1 Marketing Channels
9.4.2 Hoist Rings Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia
10 Conclusion
11 Appendix
11.1 Note
11.2 Examples of Clients
11.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables
Table 1. Key Players of Hoist Rings in Indonesia
Table 2. Top Players in Indonesia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 4. Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 5. Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020
Table 6. Indonesia Hoist Rings Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Hoist Rings Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Indonesia Manufacturers Hoist Rings Product Type
Table 9. List of Indonesia Tier 1 Hoist Rings Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type – Hoist Rings Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 12. By Type – Hoist Rings Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 13. By Type – Hoist Rings Sales in Indonesia (K Units), 2015-2020
Table 14. By Type – Hoist Rings Sales in Indonesia (K Units), 2021-2026
Table 15. By Application – Hoist Rings Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 16. By Application – Hoist Rings Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 17. By Application – Hoist Rings Sales in Indonesia, (K Units), 2015-2020
Table 18. By Application – Hoist Rings Sales in Indonesia, (K Units), 2021-2026
Table 19. Crosby Group Corporate Summary
Table 20. Crosby Group Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 21. Crosby Group Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 22. RUD Corporate Summary
Table 23. RUD Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 24. RUD Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 25. CODIPRO (Alipa) Corporate Summary
Table 26. CODIPRO (Alipa) Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 27. CODIPRO (Alipa) Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 28. Jergens Corporate Summary
Table 29. Jergens Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 30. Jergens Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 31. YOKE Corporate Summary
Table 32. YOKE Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 33. YOKE Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 34. JDT Corporate Summary
Table 35. JDT Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 36. JDT Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 37. American Drill Bushing Corporate Summary
Table 38. American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 39. American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 40. DME Corporate Summary
Table 41. DME Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 42. DME Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 43. Pewag Corporate Summary
Table 44. Pewag Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 45. Pewag Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 46. Carr Lane Corporate Summary
Table 47. Carr Lane Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 48. Carr Lane Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 49. TE-CO Corporate Summary
Table 50. TE-CO Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 51. TE-CO Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 52. Actek Corporate Summary
Table 53. Actek Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 54. Actek Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 55. Tianjin Yiyun Corporate Summary
Table 56. Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 57. Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 58. Norelem Corporate Summary
Table 59. Norelem Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 60. Norelem Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 61. Gunnebo Industries Corporate Summary
Table 62. Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 63. Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 64. WDS Corporate Summary
Table 65. WDS Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 66. WDS Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 67. Stamperia Carcano Corporate Summary
Table 68. Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 69. Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 70. Northwestern Tools Corporate Summary
Table 71. Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Product Offerings
Table 72. Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)
Table 73. Hoist Rings Production Capacity (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020
Table 74. Hoist Rings Production (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020
Table 75. Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020
Table 76. Hoist Rings Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020
Table 77. Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020
Table 78. The Percentage of Hoist Rings Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers
Table 79. The Percentage of Hoist Rings Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers
Table 80. Dangeguojia Hoist Rings Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020
Table 81. Raw Materials and Suppliers
Table 82. Hoist Rings Downstream Clients in Indonesia
Table 83. Hoist Rings Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia
List of Figures
Figure 1. Hoist Rings Segment by Type
Figure 2. Hoist Rings Segment by Application
Figure 3. Dangeguojia Hoist Rings Market Overview: 2020
Figure 4. Key Caveats
Figure 5. Hoist Rings Market Size in Indonesia, (US$, Mn) & (K Units): 2020 VS 2026
Figure 6. Indonesia Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)
Figure 7. Hoist Rings Sales in Indonesia: 2015-2026 (K Units)
Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Hoist Rings Revenue in 2019
Figure 9. By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026
Figure 10. By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Share, 2015-2020
Figure 11. By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Share, 2020-2026
Figure 12. By Type – Indonesia Hoist Rings Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026
Figure 13. By Application – Hoist Rings Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026
Figure 14. By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Share, 2015-2020
Figure 15. By Application – Indonesia Hoist Rings Market Share, 2020-2026
Figure 16. By Application -Indonesia Hoist Rings Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026
Figure 17. Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Capacity (K Units), 2015-2026
Figure 18. Indonesia Hoist Rings Actual Output (K Units), 2015-2026
Figure 19. Indonesia Hoist Rings Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026
Figure 20. The Percentage of Indonesia Hoist Rings Export Destination, 2019
Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Indonesia Hoist Rings, 2019
Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Indonesia Hoist Rings Market in 2020
….….Continued
