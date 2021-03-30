Global Hoist Rings Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hoist Rings in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Hoist Rings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Hoist Rings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Hoist Rings Market 2019 (%)

The global Hoist Rings market was valued at 350 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 412.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Hoist Rings market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hoist Rings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hoist Rings production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Hoist Rings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Center-pull

Side-pull

Others

Thailand Hoist Rings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Marine

Energy

Mold and Mechanical

Aerospace and Military

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Crosby Group

RUD

CODIPRO (Alipa)

Jergens

YOKE

JDT

American Drill Bushing

DME

Pewag

Carr Lane

TE-CO

Actek

Tianjin Yiyun

Norelem

Gunnebo Industries

WDS

Stamperia Carcano

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.3 Thailand Hoist Rings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Hoist Rings Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Hoist Rings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Hoist Rings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Hoist Rings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hoist Rings Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Hoist Rings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Hoist Rings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Hoist Rings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Hoist Rings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hoist Rings Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Hoist Rings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Hoist Rings Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Hoist Rings Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Center-pull

4.1.3 Side-pull

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Thailand Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Hoist Rings Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Marine

5.1.4 Energy

5.1.5 Mold and Mechanical

5.1.6 Aerospace and Military

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Crosby Group

6.1.1 Crosby Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Crosby Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Crosby Group Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Crosby Group Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Crosby Group Key News

6.2 RUD

6.2.1 RUD Corporate Summary

6.2.2 RUD Business Overview

6.2.3 RUD Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 RUD Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 RUD Key News

6.3 CODIPRO (Alipa)

6.3.1 CODIPRO (Alipa) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CODIPRO (Alipa) Business Overview

6.3.3 CODIPRO (Alipa) Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CODIPRO (Alipa) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CODIPRO (Alipa) Key News

6.4 Jergens

6.4.1 Jergens Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Jergens Business Overview

6.4.3 Jergens Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jergens Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Jergens Key News

6.5 YOKE

6.5.1 YOKE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 YOKE Business Overview

6.5.3 YOKE Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 YOKE Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 YOKE Key News

6.6 JDT

6.6.1 JDT Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JDT Business Overview

6.6.3 JDT Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 JDT Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 JDT Key News

6.7 American Drill Bushing

6.6.1 American Drill Bushing Corporate Summary

6.6.2 American Drill Bushing Business Overview

6.6.3 American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 American Drill Bushing Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 American Drill Bushing Key News

6.8 DME

6.8.1 DME Corporate Summary

6.8.2 DME Business Overview

6.8.3 DME Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 DME Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 DME Key News

6.9 Pewag

6.9.1 Pewag Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Pewag Business Overview

6.9.3 Pewag Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Pewag Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Pewag Key News

6.10 Carr Lane

6.10.1 Carr Lane Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Carr Lane Business Overview

6.10.3 Carr Lane Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Carr Lane Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Carr Lane Key News

6.11 TE-CO

6.11.1 TE-CO Corporate Summary

6.11.2 TE-CO Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.11.3 TE-CO Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 TE-CO Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 TE-CO Key News

6.12 Actek

6.12.1 Actek Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Actek Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.12.3 Actek Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Actek Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Actek Key News

6.13 Tianjin Yiyun

6.13.1 Tianjin Yiyun Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.13.3 Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Tianjin Yiyun Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Tianjin Yiyun Key News

6.14 Norelem

6.14.1 Norelem Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Norelem Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.14.3 Norelem Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Norelem Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Norelem Key News

6.15 Gunnebo Industries

6.15.1 Gunnebo Industries Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.15.3 Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Gunnebo Industries Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Gunnebo Industries Key News

6.16 WDS

6.16.1 WDS Corporate Summary

6.16.2 WDS Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.16.3 WDS Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 WDS Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.16.5 WDS Key News

6.17 Stamperia Carcano

6.17.1 Stamperia Carcano Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.17.3 Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Stamperia Carcano Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Stamperia Carcano Key News

6.18 Northwestern Tools

6.18.1 Northwestern Tools Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.18.3 Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Northwestern Tools Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Northwestern Tools Key News

7 Hoist Rings Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Hoist Rings Production Capacity and Value in Thailand, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Thailand Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Thailand Hoist Rings Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Thailand Hoist Rings Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers in Thailand

7.2.1 Thailand Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Thailand Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Thailand Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Hoist Rings Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

7.3 Hoist Rings Export and Import in Thailand

7.3.1 Thailand Hoist Rings Export Market

7.3.2 Thailand Hoist Rings Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Thailand Hoist Rings Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Hoist Rings Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

….….Continued

