Global Hoist Rings Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hoist Rings in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Hoist Rings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Hoist Rings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Italy Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Hoist Rings Market 2019 (%)

The global Hoist Rings market was valued at 350 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 412.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Hoist Rings market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hoist Rings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hoist Rings production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Hoist Rings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Center-pull

Side-pull

Others

Italy Hoist Rings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Marine

Energy

Mold and Mechanical

Aerospace and Military

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Italy Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Crosby Group

RUD

CODIPRO (Alipa)

Jergens

YOKE

JDT

American Drill Bushing

DME

Pewag

Carr Lane

TE-CO

Actek

Tianjin Yiyun

Norelem

Gunnebo Industries

WDS

Stamperia Carcano

TABLE OF CONTENT:

.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Hoist Rings Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Hoist Rings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Hoist Rings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Hoist Rings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hoist Rings Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Hoist Rings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Hoist Rings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Hoist Rings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Hoist Rings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hoist Rings Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Hoist Rings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Hoist Rings Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Hoist Rings Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Center-pull

4.1.3 Side-pull

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Italy Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Hoist Rings Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Marine

5.1.4 Energy

5.1.5 Mold and Mechanical

5.1.6 Aerospace and Military

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Italy Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Crosby Group

6.1.1 Crosby Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Crosby Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Crosby Group Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Crosby Group Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Crosby Group Key News

6.2 RUD

6.2.1 RUD Corporate Summary

6.2.2 RUD Business Overview

6.2.3 RUD Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 RUD Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 RUD Key News

6.3 CODIPRO (Alipa)

6.3.1 CODIPRO (Alipa) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CODIPRO (Alipa) Business Overview

6.3.3 CODIPRO (Alipa) Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CODIPRO (Alipa) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CODIPRO (Alipa) Key News

6.4 Jergens

6.4.1 Jergens Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Jergens Business Overview

6.4.3 Jergens Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jergens Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Jergens Key News

6.5 YOKE

6.5.1 YOKE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 YOKE Business Overview

6.5.3 YOKE Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 YOKE Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 YOKE Key News

6.6 JDT

6.6.1 JDT Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JDT Business Overview

6.6.3 JDT Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 JDT Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 JDT Key News

6.7 American Drill Bushing

6.6.1 American Drill Bushing Corporate Summary

6.6.2 American Drill Bushing Business Overview

6.6.3 American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 American Drill Bushing Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 American Drill Bushing Key News

6.8 DME

6.8.1 DME Corporate Summary

6.8.2 DME Business Overview

6.8.3 DME Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 DME Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 DME Key News

6.9 Pewag

6.9.1 Pewag Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Pewag Business Overview

6.9.3 Pewag Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Pewag Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Pewag Key News

6.10 Carr Lane

6.10.1 Carr Lane Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Carr Lane Business Overview

6.10.3 Carr Lane Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Carr Lane Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Carr Lane Key News

6.11 TE-CO

6.11.1 TE-CO Corporate Summary

6.11.2 TE-CO Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.11.3 TE-CO Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 TE-CO Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.11.5 TE-CO Key News

6.12 Actek

6.12.1 Actek Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Actek Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.12.3 Actek Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Actek Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Actek Key News

6.13 Tianjin Yiyun

6.13.1 Tianjin Yiyun Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.13.3 Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Tianjin Yiyun Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Tianjin Yiyun Key News

6.14 Norelem

6.14.1 Norelem Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Norelem Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.14.3 Norelem Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Norelem Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Norelem Key News

6.15 Gunnebo Industries

6.15.1 Gunnebo Industries Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.15.3 Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Gunnebo Industries Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Gunnebo Industries Key News

6.16 WDS

6.16.1 WDS Corporate Summary

6.16.2 WDS Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.16.3 WDS Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 WDS Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.16.5 WDS Key News

6.17 Stamperia Carcano

6.17.1 Stamperia Carcano Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.17.3 Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Stamperia Carcano Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Stamperia Carcano Key News

6.18 Northwestern Tools

6.18.1 Northwestern Tools Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.18.3 Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Northwestern Tools Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Northwestern Tools Key News

7 Hoist Rings Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Hoist Rings Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Hoist Rings Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Hoist Rings Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Hoist Rings Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Hoist Rings Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy Hoist Rings Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Hoist Rings Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Hoist Rings Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Hoist Rings Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Hoist Rings Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Hoist Rings in Italy

Table 2. Top Players in Italy, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Italy Hoist Rings Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Italy Hoist Rings Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Italy Hoist Rings Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Italy Hoist Rings Sales Share by Compan

