Global Hoist Rings Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hoist Rings in France, including the following market information:

France Hoist Rings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Hoist Rings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Hoist Rings Market 2019 (%)

The global Hoist Rings market was valued at 350 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 412.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Hoist Rings market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hoist Rings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hoist Rings production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Hoist Rings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Center-pull

Side-pull

Others

France Hoist Rings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Marine

Energy

Mold and Mechanical

Aerospace and Military

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Crosby Group

RUD

CODIPRO (Alipa)

Jergens

YOKE

JDT

American Drill Bushing

DME

Pewag

Carr Lane

TE-CO

Actek

Tianjin Yiyun

Norelem

Gunnebo Industries

WDS

Stamperia Carcano

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Hoist Rings Overall Market Size

2.1 France Hoist Rings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Hoist Rings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Hoist Rings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hoist Rings Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Hoist Rings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Hoist Rings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Hoist Rings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Hoist Rings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hoist Rings Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Hoist Rings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Hoist Rings Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Hoist Rings Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Center-pull

4.1.3 Side-pull

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – France Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Hoist Rings Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Marine

5.1.4 Energy

5.1.5 Mold and Mechanical

5.1.6 Aerospace and Military

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – France Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Crosby Group

6.1.1 Crosby Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Crosby Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Crosby Group Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Crosby Group Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Crosby Group Key News

6.2 RUD

6.2.1 RUD Corporate Summary

6.2.2 RUD Business Overview

6.2.3 RUD Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 RUD Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 RUD Key News

6.3 CODIPRO (Alipa)

6.3.1 CODIPRO (Alipa) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CODIPRO (Alipa) Business Overview

6.3.3 CODIPRO (Alipa) Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CODIPRO (Alipa) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CODIPRO (Alipa) Key News

6.4 Jergens

6.4.1 Jergens Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Jergens Business Overview

6.4.3 Jergens Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jergens Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Jergens Key News

6.5 YOKE

6.5.1 YOKE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 YOKE Business Overview

6.5.3 YOKE Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 YOKE Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 YOKE Key News

6.6 JDT

6.6.1 JDT Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JDT Business Overview

6.6.3 JDT Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 JDT Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 JDT Key News

6.7 American Drill Bushing

6.6.1 American Drill Bushing Corporate Summary

6.6.2 American Drill Bushing Business Overview

6.6.3 American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 American Drill Bushing Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 American Drill Bushing Key News

6.8 DME

6.8.1 DME Corporate Summary

6.8.2 DME Business Overview

6.8.3 DME Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 DME Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 DME Key News

6.9 Pewag

6.9.1 Pewag Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Pewag Business Overview

6.9.3 Pewag Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Pewag Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Pewag Key News

6.10 Carr Lane

6.10.1 Carr Lane Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Carr Lane Business Overview

6.10.3 Carr Lane Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Carr Lane Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

….….Continued

