Global Hoist Rings Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hoist Rings in US, including the following market information:

US Hoist Rings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Hoist Rings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Hoist Rings Market 2019 (%)

The global Hoist Rings market was valued at 350 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 412.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Hoist Rings market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hoist Rings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hoist Rings production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Hoist Rings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Center-pull

Side-pull

Others

US Hoist Rings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Marine

Energy

Mold and Mechanical

Aerospace and Military

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Crosby Group

RUD

CODIPRO (Alipa)

Jergens

YOKE

JDT

American Drill Bushing

DME

Pewag

Carr Lane

TE-CO

Actek

Tianjin Yiyun

Norelem

Gunnebo Industries

WDS

Stamperia Carcano

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Hoist Rings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Hoist Rings Overall Market Size

2.1 US Hoist Rings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Hoist Rings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Hoist Rings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hoist Rings Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Hoist Rings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Hoist Rings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Hoist Rings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Hoist Rings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hoist Rings Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Hoist Rings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Hoist Rings Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Hoist Rings Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Center-pull

4.1.3 Side-pull

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – US Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Hoist Rings Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Marine

5.1.4 Energy

5.1.5 Mold and Mechanical

5.1.6 Aerospace and Military

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – US Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Crosby Group

6.1.1 Crosby Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Crosby Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Crosby Group Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Crosby Group Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Crosby Group Key News

6.2 RUD

6.2.1 RUD Corporate Summary

6.2.2 RUD Business Overview

6.2.3 RUD Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 RUD Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 RUD Key News

6.3 CODIPRO (Alipa)

6.3.1 CODIPRO (Alipa) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CODIPRO (Alipa) Business Overview

6.3.3 CODIPRO (Alipa) Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CODIPRO (Alipa) Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CODIPRO (Alipa) Key News

6.4 Jergens

6.4.1 Jergens Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Jergens Business Overview

6.4.3 Jergens Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jergens Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Jergens Key News

6.5 YOKE

6.5.1 YOKE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 YOKE Business Overview

6.5.3 YOKE Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 YOKE Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 YOKE Key News

6.6 JDT

6.6.1 JDT Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JDT Business Overview

6.6.3 JDT Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 JDT Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 JDT Key News

6.7 American Drill Bushing

6.6.1 American Drill Bushing Corporate Summary

6.6.2 American Drill Bushing Business Overview

6.6.3 American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 American Drill Bushing Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 American Drill Bushing Key News

6.8 DME

6.8.1 DME Corporate Summary

6.8.2 DME Business Overview

6.8.3 DME Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 DME Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 DME Key News

6.9 Pewag

6.9.1 Pewag Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Pewag Business Overview

6.9.3 Pewag Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Pewag Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Pewag Key News

6.10 Carr Lane

6.10.1 Carr Lane Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Carr Lane Business Overview

6.10.3 Carr Lane Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Carr Lane Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Carr Lane Key News

6.11 TE-CO

6.11.1 TE-CO Corporate Summary

6.11.2 TE-CO Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.11.3 TE-CO Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 TE-CO Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.11.5 TE-CO Key News

6.12 Actek

6.12.1 Actek Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Actek Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.12.3 Actek Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Actek Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Actek Key News

6.13 Tianjin Yiyun

6.13.1 Tianjin Yiyun Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.13.3 Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Tianjin Yiyun Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Tianjin Yiyun Key News

6.14 Norelem

6.14.1 Norelem Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Norelem Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.14.3 Norelem Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Norelem Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Norelem Key News

6.15 Gunnebo Industries

6.15.1 Gunnebo Industries Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.15.3 Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Gunnebo Industries Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Gunnebo Industries Key News

6.16 WDS

6.16.1 WDS Corporate Summary

6.16.2 WDS Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.16.3 WDS Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 WDS Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.16.5 WDS Key News

6.17 Stamperia Carcano

6.17.1 Stamperia Carcano Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.17.3 Stamperia Carcano Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Stamperia Carcano Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Stamperia Carcano Key News

6.18 Northwestern Tools

6.18.1 Northwestern Tools Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.18.3 Northwestern Tools Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Northwestern Tools Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Northwestern Tools Key News

7 Hoist Rings Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Hoist Rings Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Hoist Rings Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Hoist Rings Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Hoist Rings Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Hoist Rings Production Sold in U

….….Continued

