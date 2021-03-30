Global Hoist Rings Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hoist Rings in India, including the following market information:

India Hoist Rings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Hoist Rings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plastic-pails-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-20

Top Five Competitors in India Hoist Rings Market 2019 (%)

The global Hoist Rings market was valued at 350 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 412.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Hoist Rings market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hoist Rings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-glass-recycling-industry-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-18

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hoist Rings production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Hoist Rings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Center-pull

Side-pull

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mayonnaise-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-14

India Hoist Rings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Marine

Energy

Mold and Mechanical

Aerospace and Military

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Crosby Group

RUD

CODIPRO (Alipa)

Jergens

YOKE

JDT

American Drill Bushing

DME

Pewag

Carr Lane

TE-CO

Actek

Tianjin Yiyun

Norelem

Gunnebo Industries

WDS

Stamperia Carcano

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Hoist Rings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Hoist Rings Overall Market Size

2.1 India Hoist Rings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Hoist Rings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Hoist Rings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hoist Rings Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Hoist Rings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Hoist Rings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Hoist Rings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Hoist Rings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hoist Rings Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Hoist Rings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Hoist Rings Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Hoist Rings Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Center-pull

4.1.3 Side-pull

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – India Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Hoist Rings Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Marine

5.1.4 Energy

5.1.5 Mold and Mechanical

5.1.6 Aerospace and Military

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – India Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Crosby Group

6.1.1 Crosby Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Crosby Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Crosby Group Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Crosby Group Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Crosby Group Key News

6.2 RUD

6.2.1 RUD Corporate Summary

6.2.2 RUD Business Overview

6.2.3 RUD Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 RUD Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 RUD Key News

6.3 CODIPRO (Alipa)

6.3.1 CODIPRO (Alipa) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CODIPRO (Alipa) Business Overview

6.3.3 CODIPRO (Alipa) Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CODIPRO (Alipa) Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CODIPRO (Alipa) Key News

6.4 Jergens

6.4.1 Jergens Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Jergens Business Overview

6.4.3 Jergens Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jergens Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Jergens Key News

6.5 YOKE

6.5.1 YOKE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 YOKE Business Overview

6.5.3 YOKE Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 YOKE Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 YOKE Key News

6.6 JDT

6.6.1 JDT Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JDT Business Overview

6.6.3 JDT Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 JDT Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 JDT Key News

6.7 American Drill Bushing

6.6.1 American Drill Bushing Corporate Summary

6.6.2 American Drill Bushing Business Overview

6.6.3 American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 American Drill Bushing Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 American Drill Bushing Key News

6.8 DME

6.8.1 DME Corporate Summary

6.8.2 DME Business Overview

6.8.3 DME Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 DME Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 DME Key News

6.9 Pewag

6.9.1 Pewag Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Pewag Business Overview

6.9.3 Pewag Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Pewag Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Pewag Key News

6.10 Carr Lane

6.10.1 Carr Lane Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Carr Lane Business Overview

6.10.3 Carr Lane Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Carr Lane Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Carr Lane Key News

6.11 TE-CO

6.11.1 TE-CO Corporate Summary

6.11.2 TE-CO Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.11.3 TE-CO Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 TE-CO Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.11.5 TE-CO Key News

6.12 Actek

6.12.1 Actek Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Actek Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.12.3 Actek Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Actek Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Actek Key News

6.13 Tianjin Yiyun

6.13.1 Tianjin Yiyun Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.13.3 Tianjin Yiyun Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Tianjin Yiyun Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Tianjin Yiyun Key News

6.14 Norelem

6.14.1 Norelem Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Norelem Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.14.3 Norelem Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Norelem Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Norelem Key News

6.15 Gunnebo Industries

6.15.1 Gunnebo Industries Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Business Overview

6.15.3 Gunnebo Industries Hoist Rings Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Gunnebo Industries Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Gunnebo Industries Key News

6.16 WDS

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105