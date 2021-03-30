Global Hydraulic Torque Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A hydraulic torque wrench is a power tool designed to exert torque on a fastener to achieve proper tightening or loosening of a connection through the use of hydraulics. A torque wrench is applied to the nut either directly or in conjunction with an impact socket. Hydraulic torque wrenches apply a predetermined, controlled amount of torque to a properly lubricated fastener.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Torque in Italy, including the following market information:

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/entertainment-lighting-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-23

Italy Hydraulic Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Hydraulic Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Italy Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Hydraulic Torque Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydraulic Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydraulic Torque production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Hydraulic Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Italy Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-casino-hotel-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026-based-on-2020-covid-19-worldwide-spread-2021-03-17

Drive Hydraulic Wrench

Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

Italy Hydraulic Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Italy Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Plants and Refineries

Power Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Italy Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Enerpac

Hytorc

Hydratight

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coworking-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2021-2021-03-14

ITH

TorcUP

Powermaster

Norwolf Tool Works

Plarad

WREN

HTL

Torq/Lite

TorsionX

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydraulic Torque Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Hydraulic Torque Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Hydraulic Torque Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Hydraulic Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Hydraulic Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Hydraulic Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydraulic Torque Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Hydraulic Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Hydraulic Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Hydraulic Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Hydraulic Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Torque Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Hydraulic Torque Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Hydraulic Torque Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Hydraulic Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Drive Hydraulic Wrench

4.1.3 Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

4.2 By Type – Italy Hydraulic Torque Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Hydraulic Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Hydraulic Torque Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Hydraulic Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Hydraulic Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Hydraulic Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Plants and Refineries

5.1.4 Power Industry

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Italy Hydraulic Torque Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Hydraulic Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Hydraulic Torque Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Hydraulic Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Hydraulic Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Enerpac

6.1.1 Enerpac Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Enerpac Business Overview

6.1.3 Enerpac Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Enerpac Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Enerpac Key News

6.2 Hytorc

6.2.1 Hytorc Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Hytorc Business Overview

6.2.3 Hytorc Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Hytorc Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Hytorc Key News

6.3 Hydratight

6.3.1 Hydratight Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hydratight Business Overview

6.3.3 Hydratight Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hydratight Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hydratight Key News

6.4 ITH

6.4.1 ITH Corporate Summary

6.4.2 ITH Business Overview

6.4.3 ITH Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ITH Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 ITH Key News

6.5 TorcUP

6.5.1 TorcUP Corporate Summary

6.5.2 TorcUP Business Overview

6.5.3 TorcUP Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 TorcUP Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 TorcUP Key News

6.6 Powermaster

6.6.1 Powermaster Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Powermaster Business Overview

6.6.3 Powermaster Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Powermaster Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Powermaster Key News

6.7 Norwolf Tool Works

6.6.1 Norwolf Tool Works Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Norwolf Tool Works Business Overview

6.6.3 Norwolf Tool Works Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Norwolf Tool Works Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Norwolf Tool Works Key News

6.8 Plarad

6.8.1 Plarad Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Plarad Business Overview

6.8.3 Plarad Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Plarad Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Plarad Key News

6.9 WREN

6.9.1 WREN Corporate Summary

6.9.2 WREN Business Overview

6.9.3 WREN Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 WREN Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 WREN Key News

6.10 HTL

6.10.1 HTL Corporate Summary

6.10.2 HTL Business Overview

6.10.3 HTL Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 HTL Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 HTL Key News

6.11 Torq/Lite

6.11.1 Torq/Lite Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Torq/Lite Hydraulic Torque Business Overview

6.11.3 Torq/Lite Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Torq/Lite Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Torq/Lite Key News

6.12 TorsionX

6.12.1 TorsionX Corporate Summary

6.12.2 TorsionX Hydraulic Torque Business Overview

6.12.3 TorsionX Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 TorsionX Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.12.5 TorsionX Key News

6.13 Torc-Tech

6.13.1 Torc-Tech Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Torc-Tech Hydraulic Torque Business Overview

6.13.3 Torc-Tech Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Torc-Tech Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Torc-Tech Key News

7 Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Hydraulic Torque Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Hydraulic Torque Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Hydraulic Torque Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Hydraulic Torque Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Hydraulic Torque Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Hydraulic Torque Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Hydraulic Torque Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Hydraulic Torque Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy Hydraulic Torque Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Hydraulic Torque Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Hydraulic Torque Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Hydraulic Torque Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Hydraulic Torque Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Hydraulic Torque in Italy

Table 2. Top Players in Italy, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Italy Hydraulic Torque Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Italy Hydraulic Torque Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Italy Hydraulic Torque Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Italy Hydraulic Torque Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Hydraulic Torque Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105