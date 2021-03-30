Global Hydraulic Torque Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A hydraulic torque wrench is a power tool designed to exert torque on a fastener to achieve proper tightening or loosening of a connection through the use of hydraulics. A torque wrench is applied to the nut either directly or in conjunction with an impact socket. Hydraulic torque wrenches apply a predetermined, controlled amount of torque to a properly lubricated fastener.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Torque in France, including the following market information:

France Hydraulic Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Hydraulic Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

France Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Hydraulic Torque Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydraulic Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydraulic Torque production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Hydraulic Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

France Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Drive Hydraulic Wrench

Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

France Hydraulic Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

France Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Plants and Refineries

Power Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total France Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Enerpac

Hytorc

Hydratight

ITH

TorcUP

Powermaster

Norwolf Tool Works

Plarad

WREN

HTL

Torq/Lite

TorsionX

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydraulic Torque Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Hydraulic Torque Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Hydraulic Torque Overall Market Size

2.1 France Hydraulic Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Hydraulic Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Hydraulic Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydraulic Torque Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Hydraulic Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Hydraulic Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Hydraulic Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Hydraulic Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Torque Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Hydraulic Torque Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Hydraulic Torque Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Hydraulic Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Drive Hydraulic Wrench

4.1.3 Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

4.2 By Type – France Hydraulic Torque Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Hydraulic Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Hydraulic Torque Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Hydraulic Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Hydraulic Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Hydraulic Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Plants and Refineries

5.1.4 Power Industry

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – France Hydraulic Torque Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Hydraulic Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Hydraulic Torque Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Hydraulic Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Hydraulic Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Enerpac

6.1.1 Enerpac Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Enerpac Business Overview

6.1.3 Enerpac Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Enerpac Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Enerpac Key News

6.2 Hytorc

6.2.1 Hytorc Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Hytorc Business Overview

6.2.3 Hytorc Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Hytorc Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Hytorc Key News

6.3 Hydratight

6.3.1 Hydratight Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hydratight Business Overview

6.3.3 Hydratight Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hydratight Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hydratight Key News

6.4 ITH

6.4.1 ITH Corporate Summary

6.4.2 ITH Business Overview

6.4.3 ITH Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ITH Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 ITH Key News

6.5 TorcUP

6.5.1 TorcUP Corporate Summary

6.5.2 TorcUP Business Overview

6.5.3 TorcUP Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 TorcUP Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 TorcUP Key News

6.6 Powermaster

6.6.1 Powermaster Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Powermaster Business Overview

6.6.3 Powermaster Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Powermaster Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Powermaster Key News

6.7 Norwolf Tool Works

6.6.1 Norwolf Tool Works Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Norwolf Tool Works Business Overview

6.6.3 Norwolf Tool Works Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Norwolf Tool Works Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Norwolf Tool Works Key News

6.8 Plarad

6.8.1 Plarad Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Plarad Business Overview

6.8.3 Plarad Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Plarad Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Plarad Key News

6.9 WREN

6.9.1 WREN Corporate Summary

6.9.2 WREN Business Overview

6.9.3 WREN Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 WREN Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 WREN Key News

6.10 HTL

6.10.1 HTL Corporate Summary

6.10.2 HTL Business Overview

6.10.3 HTL Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 HTL Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.10.5 HTL Key News

6.11 Torq/Lite

6.11.1 Torq/Lite Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Torq/Lite Hydraulic Torque Business Overview

6.11.3 Torq/Lite Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Torq/Lite Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Torq/Lite Key News

6.12 TorsionX

6.12.1 TorsionX Corporate Summary

6.12.2 TorsionX Hydraulic Torque Business Overview

6.12.3 TorsionX Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 TorsionX Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.12.5 TorsionX Key News

6.13 Torc-Tech

6.13.1 Torc-Tech Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Torc-Tech Hydraulic Torque Business Overview

6.13.3 Torc-Tech Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Torc-Tech Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Torc-Tech Key News

7 Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Hydraulic Torque Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Hydraulic Torque Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Hydraulic Torque Manufacturers in France

….….Continued

