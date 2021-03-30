All news

Global Hydraulic Torque Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A hydraulic torque wrench is a power tool designed to exert torque on a fastener to achieve proper tightening or loosening of a connection through the use of hydraulics. A torque wrench is applied to the nut either directly or in conjunction with an impact socket. Hydraulic torque wrenches apply a predetermined, controlled amount of torque to a properly lubricated fastener.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Torque in US, including the following market information:
US Hydraulic Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Hydraulic Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
US Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Hydraulic Torque Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydraulic Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydraulic Torque production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Hydraulic Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
US Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Drive Hydraulic Wrench
Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

US Hydraulic Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
US Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Oil & Gas
Plants and Refineries
Power Industry
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total US Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Enerpac
Hytorc
Hydratight
ITH
TorcUP
Powermaster
Norwolf Tool Works
Plarad
WREN
HTL
Torq/Lite
TorsionX

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydraulic Torque Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Hydraulic Torque Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Hydraulic Torque Overall Market Size
2.1 US Hydraulic Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Hydraulic Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Hydraulic Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydraulic Torque Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Hydraulic Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Hydraulic Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Hydraulic Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Hydraulic Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Torque Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Hydraulic Torque Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Hydraulic Torque Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Drive Hydraulic Wrench
4.1.3 Hollow Hydraulic Wrench
4.2 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US Hydraulic Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Oil & Gas
5.1.3 Plants and Refineries
5.1.4 Power Industry
5.1.5 Other
5.2 By Application – US Hydraulic Torque Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – US Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – US Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – US Hydraulic Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – US Hydraulic Torque Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – US Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – US Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – US Hydraulic Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – US Hydraulic Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Enerpac
6.1.1 Enerpac Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Enerpac Business Overview
6.1.3 Enerpac Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Enerpac Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Enerpac Key News
6.2 Hytorc
6.2.1 Hytorc Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Hytorc Business Overview
6.2.3 Hytorc Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Hytorc Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Hytorc Key News
6.3 Hydratight
6.3.1 Hydratight Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Hydratight Business Overview
6.3.3 Hydratight Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Hydratight Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Hydratight Key News
6.4 ITH
6.4.1 ITH Corporate Summary
6.4.2 ITH Business Overview
6.4.3 ITH Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 ITH Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.4.5 ITH Key News
6.5 TorcUP
6.5.1 TorcUP Corporate Summary
6.5.2 TorcUP Business Overview
6.5.3 TorcUP Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 TorcUP Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.5.5 TorcUP Key News
6.6 Powermaster
6.6.1 Powermaster Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Powermaster Business Overview
6.6.3 Powermaster Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Powermaster Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Powermaster Key News
6.7 Norwolf Tool Works
6.6.1 Norwolf Tool Works Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Norwolf Tool Works Business Overview
6.6.3 Norwolf Tool Works Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Norwolf Tool Works Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Norwolf Tool Works Key News
6.8 Plarad
6.8.1 Plarad Corporate Summary
6.8.2 Plarad Business Overview
6.8.3 Plarad Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 Plarad Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.8.5 Plarad Key News
6.9 WREN
6.9.1 WREN Corporate Summary
6.9.2 WREN Business Overview
6.9.3 WREN Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.9.4 WREN Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.9.5 WREN Key News
6.10 HTL
6.10.1 HTL Corporate Summary
6.10.2 HTL Business Overview
6.10.3 HTL Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.10.4 HTL Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.10.5 HTL Key News
6.11 Torq/Lite
6.11.1 Torq/Lite Corporate Summary
6.11.2 Torq/Lite Hydraulic Torque Business Overview
6.11.3 Torq/Lite Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.11.4 Torq/Lite Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.11.5 Torq/Lite Key News
6.12 TorsionX
6.12.1 TorsionX Corporate Summary
6.12.2 TorsionX Hydraulic Torque Business Overview
6.12.3 TorsionX Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.12.4 TorsionX Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.12.5 TorsionX Key News
6.13 Torc-Tech
6.13.1 Torc-Tech Corporate Summary
6.13.2 Torc-Tech Hydraulic Torque Business Overview
6.13.3 Torc-Tech Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings
6.13.4 Torc-Tech Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.13.5 Torc-Tech Key News

7 Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

….….Continued

 

