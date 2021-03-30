Global Hydraulic Torque Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A hydraulic torque wrench is a power tool designed to exert torque on a fastener to achieve proper tightening or loosening of a connection through the use of hydraulics. A torque wrench is applied to the nut either directly or in conjunction with an impact socket. Hydraulic torque wrenches apply a predetermined, controlled amount of torque to a properly lubricated fastener.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Torque in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Brazil Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydraulic Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydraulic Torque production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Drive Hydraulic Wrench

Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Plants and Refineries

Power Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Enerpac

Hytorc

Hydratight

ITH

TorcUP

Powermaster

Norwolf Tool Works

Plarad

WREN

HTL

Torq/Lite

TorsionX

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydraulic Torque Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Hydraulic Torque Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Hydraulic Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Hydraulic Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydraulic Torque Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Hydraulic Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Hydraulic Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Hydraulic Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Hydraulic Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Torque Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Hydraulic Torque Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Hydraulic Torque Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Drive Hydraulic Wrench

4.1.3 Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

4.2 By Type – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Plants and Refineries

5.1.4 Power Industry

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Hydraulic Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Enerpac

6.1.1 Enerpac Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Enerpac Business Overview

6.1.3 Enerpac Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Enerpac Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Enerpac Key News

6.2 Hytorc

6.2.1 Hytorc Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Hytorc Business Overview

6.2.3 Hytorc Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Hytorc Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Hytorc Key News

6.3 Hydratight

6.3.1 Hydratight Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hydratight Business Overview

6.3.3 Hydratight Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hydratight Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hydratight Key News

6.4 ITH

6.4.1 ITH Corporate Summary

6.4.2 ITH Business Overview

6.4.3 ITH Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ITH Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 ITH Key News

6.5 TorcUP

6.5.1 TorcUP Corporate Summary

6.5.2 TorcUP Business Overview

6.5.3 TorcUP Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 TorcUP Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 TorcUP Key News

6.6 Powermaster

6.6.1 Powermaster Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Powermaster Business Overview

6.6.3 Powermaster Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Powermaster Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Powermaster Key News

6.7 Norwolf Tool Works

6.6.1 Norwolf Tool Works Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Norwolf Tool Works Business Overview

6.6.3 Norwolf Tool Works Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Norwolf Tool Works Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Norwolf Tool Works Key News

6.8 Plarad

6.8.1 Plarad Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Plarad Business Overview

6.8.3 Plarad Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Plarad Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Plarad Key News

6.9 WREN

6.9.1 WREN Corporate Summary

6.9.2 WREN Business Overview

6.9.3 WREN Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 WREN Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 WREN Key News

6.10 HTL

6.10.1 HTL Corporate Summary

6.10.2 HTL Business Overview

6.10.3 HTL Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 HTL Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 HTL Key News

6.11 Torq/Lite

6.11.1 Torq/Lite Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Torq/Lite Hydraulic Torque Business Overview

6.11.3 Torq/Lite Hydraulic Torque Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Torq/Lite Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Torq/Lite Key News

6.12 TorsionX

….….Continued

