Global Hydraulic Winches Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

A Hydraulic Winch is a mechanical device that is used to pull in (wind up) or let out (wind out) or otherwise adjust the “tension” of a rope or wire rope (also called “cable” or “wire cable”). In its simplest form it consists of a spool and attached hand crank. In larger forms, winches stand at the heart of machines as diverse as tow trucks, steam shovels and elevators. The spool can also be called the winch drum. More elaborate designs have gear assemblies and can be powered by electric, hydraulic, pneumatic or internal combustion drives. Some may include a solenoid brake and/or a mechanical brake or ratchet and pawl device that prevents it from unwinding unless the pawl is retracted.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Winches in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydraulic Winches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydraulic Winches production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Pull Pressure less than 10 MT

Pull Pressure between 10 MT and 30MT

Pull Pressure more than 30MT

Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Mining & Construction

Marine

Utility

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hydraulic Winches Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hydraulic Winches Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Paccarwinch

Ingersoll Rand

ROTZLER

Dana Brevini Motion Systems

Ramsey Winch

Warn Industries

WanTong Heavy

Ini Hydraulic

Superwinch

Markey Machinery

Manabe Zoki

Muir

Shandong run

Comeup Industry

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydraulic Winches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydraulic Winches Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Winches Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Hydraulic Winches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Winches Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Hydraulic Winches Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Winches Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Pull Pressure less than 10 MT

4.1.3 Pull Pressure between 10 MT and 30MT

4.1.4 Pull Pressure more than 30MT

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Mining & Construction

5.1.3 Marine

5.1.4 Utility

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Paccarwinch

6.1.1 Paccarwinch Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Paccarwinch Business Overview

6.1.3 Paccarwinch Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Paccarwinch Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Paccarwinch Key News

6.2 Ingersoll Rand

6.2.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Ingersoll Rand Business Overview

6.2.3 Ingersoll Rand Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Ingersoll Rand Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Ingersoll Rand Key News

6.3 ROTZLER

6.3.1 ROTZLER Corporate Summary

6.3.2 ROTZLER Business Overview

6.3.3 ROTZLER Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 ROTZLER Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 ROTZLER Key News

6.4 Dana Brevini Motion Systems

6.4.1 Dana Brevini Motion Systems Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Dana Brevini Motion Systems Business Overview

6.4.3 Dana Brevini Motion Systems Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dana Brevini Motion Systems Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Dana Brevini Motion Systems Key News

6.5 Ramsey Winch

6.5.1 Ramsey Winch Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Ramsey Winch Business Overview

6.5.3 Ramsey Winch Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Ramsey Winch Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Ramsey Winch Key News

6.6 Warn Industries

6.6.1 Warn Industries Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Warn Industries Business Overview

6.6.3 Warn Industries Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Warn Industries Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Warn Industries Key News

6.7 WanTong Heavy

6.6.1 WanTong Heavy Corporate Summary

6.6.2 WanTong Heavy Business Overview

6.6.3 WanTong Heavy Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 WanTong Heavy Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 WanTong Heavy Key News

6.8 Ini Hydraulic

6.8.1 Ini Hydraulic Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Ini Hydraulic Business Overview

6.8.3 Ini Hydraulic Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Ini Hydraulic Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Ini Hydraulic Key News

6.9 Superwinch

6.9.1 Superwinch Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Superwinch Business Overview

6.9.3 Superwinch Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Superwinch Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Superwinch Key News

6.10 Markey Machinery

6.10.1 Markey Machinery Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Markey Machinery Business Overview

6.10.3 Markey Machinery Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Markey Machinery Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Markey Machinery Key News

6.11 Manabe Zoki

6.11.1 Manabe Zoki Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Manabe Zoki Hydraulic Winches Business Overview

6.11.3 Manabe Zoki Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Manabe Zoki Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Manabe Zoki Key News

6.12 Muir

6.12.1 Muir Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Muir Hydraulic Winches Business Overview

6.12.3 Muir Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Muir Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Muir Key News

6.13 Shandong run

6.13.1 Shandong run Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Shandong run Hydraulic Winches Business Overview

6.13.3 Shandong run Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Shandong run Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Shandong run Key News

6.14 Comeup Industry

6.14.1 Comeup Industry Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Comeup Industry Hydraulic Winches Business Overview

6.14.3 Comeup Industry Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Comeup Industry Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Comeup Industry Key News

6.15 Mile Marker Industries

6.15.1 Mile Marker Industries Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Mile Marker Industries Hydraulic Winches Business Overview

6.15.3 Mile Marker Industries Hydraulic Winches Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Mile Marker Industries Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Mile Marker Industries Key News

7 Hydraulic Winches Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Hydraulic Winches Production Capacity and Value in Southeast Asia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Hydraulic Winches Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

7.2.1 Southeast Asia Key Local Hydraulic Winches Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Southeast Asia Key Local Hydraulic Winches Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Southeast Asia Key Local Hydraulic Winches Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Hydraulic Winches Production Sold in Southeast Asia and Sold Other Than Southeast Asia by Manufacturers

7.3 Hydraulic Winches Export and Import in Southeast Asia

7.3.1 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Export Market

7.3.2 Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Hydraulic Winches Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Hydraulic Winches Distributors and Sales Agents in Southeast Asia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Hydraulic Winches in Southeast Asia

Table 2. Top Players in Southeast Asia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Southeast Asia Hydraulic Winches Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Hydraulic Winches Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Southeast Asia Manufacturers Hydraulic Winches Product Type

Table 9. List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Hydraulic Winches Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Winches Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Hydraulic Winches Revenue in Southeast Asia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Hydraulic Winches Revenue in Southeast Asia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Hydraulic Winches Sales in Southeast Asia (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Hydraulic Winches Sales in Southeast Asia (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Hydraulic Winches Revenue in Southeast Asia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Hydraulic Winches Revenue in Southeast Asia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Hydraulic Winches Sales in Southeast Asia, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Hydraulic Winches Sales in Southeast Asia, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Paccarwinch Corporate Summary

Table 20. Paccarwinch Hydraulic Winches Product Offerings

Table 21. Paccarwinch Hydraulic Winches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Ingersoll Rand Corporate Summary

Table 23. Ingersoll Rand Hydraulic Winches Product Offerings

Table 24. Ingersoll Rand Hydraulic Winches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. ROTZLER Corporate Summary

Table 26. ROTZLER Hydraulic Winches Product Offerings

Table 27. ROTZLER Hydraulic Winches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Dana Brevini Motion Systems Corporate Summary

Table 29. Dana Brevini Motion Systems Hydraulic Winches Product Offerings

Table 30. Dana Brevini Motion Systems Hydraulic Winches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Ramsey Winch Corporate Summary

Table 32. Ramsey Winch Hydraulic Winches Product Offerings

Table 33. Ramsey Winch Hydraulic Winches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Warn Industries Corporate Summary

Table 35. Warn Industries Hydraulic Winches Product Offerings

Table 36. Warn Industries Hydraulic Winches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. WanTong Heavy Corporate Summary

Table 38. WanTong Heavy Hydraulic Winches Product Offerings

Table 39. WanTong Heavy Hydraulic Winches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Ini Hydraulic Corporate Summary

Table 41. Ini Hydraulic Hydraulic Winches Product Offerings

Table 42. Ini Hydraulic Hydraulic Winches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Superwinch Corporate Summary

Table 44. Superwinch Hydraulic Winches Product Offerings

Table 45. Superwinch Hydraulic Winches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Markey Machinery Corporate Summary

Table 47. Markey Machinery Hydraulic Winches Product Offerings

Table 48. Markey Machinery Hydraulic Winches Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Manabe Zoki Corporate Summary

….….Continued

