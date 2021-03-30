All news

Global Image Editing Software in Malaysia Market Research Report 2020-2026

Image editing encompasses the processes of altering images, whether they are digital photographes, traditional photochemical photographs, or illustrations. Traditional analog image editing is known as photo retouching, using tools such as an airbrush to modify photographs, or editing illustrations with any traditional art medium. Image editing software, which can be broadly grouped into vector graphics editors, raster graphics editors, and 3D modelers, are the primary tools with which a user may manipulate, enhance, and transform images. Many image editing programs are also used to render or create computer art from scratch.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Editing Software in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Image Editing Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

 

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Image Editing Software Market 2019 (%)
The global Image Editing Software market was valued at 870.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1116.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Image Editing Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Image Editing Software in Malaysia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Image Editing Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in Malaysia

 

Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Image Editing Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Malaysia Image Editing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
RAW Editing Software
Non-RAW Editing Software

Malaysia Image Editing Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Malaysia Image Editing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Entry
Enthusiast
Professional
Individual
School
Commercial

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Image Editing Software Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Image Editing Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Adobe
Serif
PhaseOne
Cyberlink
MacPhun
ON1
Corel
DxO Optics
ACDSee Ultimate
Zoner

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Image Editing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Image Editing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Malaysia Image Editing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Image Editing Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Image Editing Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Image Editing Software Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Image Editing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Image Editing Software Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Image Editing Software Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
… continued

