Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

In-flight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment available to aircraft passengers during a flight. Design issues for IFE include system safety, cost efficiency, software reliability, hardware maintenance, and user compatibility.

This report contains market size and forecasts of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on In-flight Entertainment (IFE) businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) in Vietnam. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market size in 2020 and the next few years in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

IFE Hardware

IFE Connectivity and Communication

IFE Content

Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Gogo LLC

Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.

Thales Group

Zodiac Aerospace

Honeywell International

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Viasat Inc.

Rockwell Collins

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Vietnam Manufacturers In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Players in Vietnam

3.6.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies

3.6.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 IFE Hardware

4.1.3 IFE Connectivity and Communication

4.1.4 IFE Content

4.2 By Type – Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Narrow Body Aircraft

5.1.3 Wide Body Aircraft

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Gogo LLC

6.1.1 Gogo LLC Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Gogo LLC Business Overview

6.1.3 Gogo LLC In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Gogo LLC Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Gogo LLC Key News

6.2 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.

6.2.1 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. Business Overview

6.2.3 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. Key News

6.3 Thales Group

6.3.1 Thales Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Thales Group Business Overview

6.3.3 Thales Group In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Thales Group Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Thales Group Key News

6.4 Zodiac Aerospace

6.4.1 Zodiac Aerospace Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Zodiac Aerospace Business Overview

6.4.3 Zodiac Aerospace In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Zodiac Aerospace Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Zodiac Aerospace Key News

6.5 Honeywell International

6.5.1 Honeywell International Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Honeywell International Business Overview

6.5.3 Honeywell International In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Honeywell International Key News

6.6 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

6.6.1 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Business Overview

6.6.3 Panasonic Avionics Corporation In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Key News

6.7 Viasat Inc.

6.6.1 Viasat Inc. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Viasat Inc. Business Overview

6.6.3 Viasat Inc. In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Viasat Inc. Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Viasat Inc. Key News

6.8 Rockwell Collins

6.8.1 Rockwell Collins Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Rockwell Collins Business Overview

6.8.3 Rockwell Collins In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Rockwell Collins Key News

6.9 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg

6.9.1 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg Business Overview

6.9.3 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg Key News

6.10 SITAONAIR

6.10.1 SITAONAIR Corporate Summary

6.10.2 SITAONAIR Business Overview

6.10.3 SITAONAIR In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 SITAONAIR Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 SITAONAIR Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) in Vietnam

Table 2. Top Players in Vietnam, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Vietnam In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

….….Continued

