Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

In-flight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment available to aircraft passengers during a flight. Design issues for IFE include system safety, cost efficiency, software reliability, hardware maintenance, and user compatibility.
This report contains market size and forecasts of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market 2019 (%)
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on In-flight Entertainment (IFE) businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) in Malaysia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market size in 2020 and the next few years in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
IFE Hardware
IFE Connectivity and Communication
IFE Content
Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Narrow Body Aircraft
Wide Body Aircraft
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Gogo LLC
Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
Thales Group
Zodiac Aerospace
Honeywell International
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
Viasat Inc.
Rockwell Collins
Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Malaysia Manufacturers In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Players in Malaysia
3.6.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies
3.6.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 IFE Hardware
4.1.3 IFE Connectivity and Communication
4.1.4 IFE Content
4.2 By Type – Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Narrow Body Aircraft
5.1.3 Wide Body Aircraft
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Application – Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
6 Players Profiles
6.1 Gogo LLC
6.1.1 Gogo LLC Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Gogo LLC Business Overview
6.1.3 Gogo LLC In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Gogo LLC Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Gogo LLC Key News
6.2 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
6.2.1 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. Business Overview
6.2.3 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. Key News
6.3 Thales Group
6.3.1 Thales Group Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Thales Group Business Overview
6.3.3 Thales Group In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Thales Group Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Thales Group Key News
6.4 Zodiac Aerospace
6.4.1 Zodiac Aerospace Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Zodiac Aerospace Business Overview
6.4.3 Zodiac Aerospace In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Zodiac Aerospace Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Zodiac Aerospace Key News
6.5 Honeywell International
6.5.1 Honeywell International Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Honeywell International Business Overview
6.5.3 Honeywell International In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Honeywell International Key News
6.6 Panasonic Avionics Corporation
6.6.1 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Business Overview
6.6.3 Panasonic Avionics Corporation In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Key News
6.7 Viasat Inc.
6.6.1 Viasat Inc. Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Viasat Inc. Business Overview
6.6.3 Viasat Inc. In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Viasat Inc. Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Viasat Inc. Key News
6.8 Rockwell Collins
6.8.1 Rockwell Collins Corporate Summary
6.8.2 Rockwell Collins Business Overview
6.8.3 Rockwell Collins In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.8.5 Rockwell Collins Key News
6.9 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg
6.9.1 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg Corporate Summary
6.9.2 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg Business Overview
6.9.3 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings
6.9.4 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.9.5 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg Key News
6.10 SITAONAIR
6.10.1 SITAONAIR Corporate Summary
6.10.2 SITAONAIR Business Overview
6.10.3 SITAONAIR In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings
6.10.4 SITAONAIR Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.10.5 SITAONAIR Key News
7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026
7.1 PESTLE Analysis for Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market
7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends
7.3 Market Drivers
7.4 Market Restraints
8 Conclusion
9 Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables
Table 1. Key Players of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) in Malaysia
Table 2. Top Players in Malaysia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 4. Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 5. Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020
Table 6. Malaysia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 7. Key Manufacturers In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)
Table 8. Malaysia Manufacturers In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Type
Table 9. List of Malaysia Tier 1 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type – In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue in Malaysia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
….….Continued
