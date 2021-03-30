Global Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The inorganic ceramic membrane is a porous fine ceramic filter which is sintered from Aluminia Titania or Zirconia under ultra-high temperature. Ceramic membrane normally has an asymmetrical structure with porous support active membrane layer. The macro porous support ensure the mechanical resistance while the active layer functions separation ranging from Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration (from 0.1um down to 10nm) and Nanofiltration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Sqm)

Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rilutek-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-19

The global Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane market was valued at 226.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 233.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. While the Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane production and consumption in Thailand

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/implantable-neurostimulators-market-global-outlook-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-03-16

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Sqm)

Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tubular Membrane

Flat-sheet Membrane

Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Sqm)

Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Water Treatment

Biology & Medicine

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverage

Other

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-radio-frequency-receivers-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Sqm)

Total Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Veolia

CTI

TAMI

Pall

Novasep

Atech

Jiuwu Hi-Tech

Induceramic

Nanjing Tangent Fluid

Meidensha

Nanostone

Liqtech

Likuid Nanotek

Metawater

LennTech

Deknomet

Suntar

Shanghai Corun

Lishun Technology

ItN Nanovation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Tubular Membrane

4.1.3 Flat-sheet Membrane

4.2 By Type – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Water Treatment

5.1.3 Biology & Medicine

5.1.4 Chemical Industry

5.1.5 Food & Beverage

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Veolia

6.1.1 Veolia Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Veolia Business Overview

6.1.3 Veolia Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Veolia Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Veolia Key News

6.2 CTI

6.2.1 CTI Corporate Summary

6.2.2 CTI Business Overview

6.2.3 CTI Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 CTI Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 CTI Key News

6.3 TAMI

6.3.1 TAMI Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TAMI Business Overview

6.3.3 TAMI Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TAMI Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TAMI Key News

6.4 Pall

6.4.1 Pall Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Pall Business Overview

6.4.3 Pall Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Pall Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Pall Key News

6.5 Novasep

6.5.1 Novasep Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Novasep Business Overview

6.5.3 Novasep Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Novasep Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Novasep Key News

6.6 Atech

6.6.1 Atech Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Atech Business Overview

6.6.3 Atech Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Atech Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Atech Key News

6.7 Jiuwu Hi-Tech

6.6.1 Jiuwu Hi-Tech Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Jiuwu Hi-Tech Business Overview

6.6.3 Jiuwu Hi-Tech Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jiuwu Hi-Tech Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Jiuwu Hi-Tech Key News

6.8 Induceramic

6.8.1 Induceramic Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Induceramic Business Overview

6.8.3 Induceramic Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Induceramic Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Induceramic Key News

6.9 Nanjing Tangent Fluid

6.9.1 Nanjing Tangent Fluid Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Nanjing Tangent Fluid Business Overview

6.9.3 Nanjing Tangent Fluid Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Nanjing Tangent Fluid Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Nanjing Tangent Fluid Key News

6.10 Meidensha

6.10.1 Meidensha Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Meidensha Business Overview

6.10.3 Meidensha Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Meidensha Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Meidensha Key News

6.11 Nanostone

6.11.1 Nanostone Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Nanostone Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.11.3 Nanostone Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Nanostone Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Nanostone Key News

6.12 Liqtech

6.12.1 Liqtech Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Liqtech Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.12.3 Liqtech Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Liqtech Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Liqtech Key News

6.13 Likuid Nanotek

6.13.1 Likuid Nanotek Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Likuid Nanotek Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.13.3 Likuid Nanotek Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Likuid Nanotek Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Likuid Nanotek Key News

6.14 Metawater

6.14.1 Metawater Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Metawater Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.14.3 Metawater Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Metawater Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Metawater Key News

6.15 LennTech

6.15.1 LennTech Corporate Summary

6.15.2 LennTech Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.15.3 LennTech Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 LennTech Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.15.5 LennTech Key News

6.16 Deknomet

6.16.1 Deknomet Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Deknomet Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.16.3 Deknomet Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Deknomet Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Deknomet Key News

6.17 Suntar

6.17.1 Suntar Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Suntar Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.17.3 Suntar Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Suntar Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Suntar Key News

6.18 Shanghai Corun

6.18.1 Shanghai Corun Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Shanghai Corun Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.18.3 Shanghai Corun Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Shanghai Corun Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Shanghai Corun Key News

6.19 Lishun Technology

6.19.1 Lishun Technology Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Lishun Technology Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.19.3 Lishun Technology Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Lishun Technology Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Lishun Technology Key News

6.20 ItN Nanovation

6.20.1 ItN Nanovation Corporate Summary

6.20.2 ItN Nanovation Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.20.3 ItN Nanovation Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 ItN Nanovation Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.20.5 ItN Nanovation Key News

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105