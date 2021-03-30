Global Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The inorganic ceramic membrane is a porous fine ceramic filter which is sintered from Aluminia Titania or Zirconia under ultra-high temperature. Ceramic membrane normally has an asymmetrical structure with porous support active membrane layer. The macro porous support ensure the mechanical resistance while the active layer functions separation ranging from Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration (from 0.1um down to 10nm) and Nanofiltration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Sqm)

Malaysia Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market 2019 (%)

The global Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane market was valued at 226.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 233.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. While the Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Sqm)

Malaysia Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tubular Membrane

Flat-sheet Membrane

Malaysia Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Sqm)

Malaysia Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Water Treatment

Biology & Medicine

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverage

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Sqm)

Total Malaysia Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Veolia

CTI

TAMI

Pall

Novasep

Atech

Jiuwu Hi-Tech

Induceramic

Nanjing Tangent Fluid

Meidensha

Nanostone

Liqtech

Likuid Nanotek

Metawater

LennTech

Deknomet

Suntar

Shanghai Corun

Lishun Technology

ItN Nanovation

