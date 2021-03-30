Global Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The inorganic ceramic membrane is a porous fine ceramic filter which is sintered from Aluminia Titania or Zirconia under ultra-high temperature. Ceramic membrane normally has an asymmetrical structure with porous support active membrane layer. The macro porous support ensure the mechanical resistance while the active layer functions separation ranging from Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration (from 0.1um down to 10nm) and Nanofiltration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane in China, including the following market information:

China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Sqm)

China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market 2019 (%)

The global Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane market was valued at 226.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 233.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. While the Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Sqm)

China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tubular Membrane

Flat-sheet Membrane

China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Sqm)

China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Water Treatment

Biology & Medicine

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverage

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Sqm)

Total China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Veolia

CTI

TAMI

Pall

Novasep

Atech

Jiuwu Hi-Tech

Induceramic

Nanjing Tangent Fluid

Meidensha

Nanostone

Liqtech

Likuid Nanotek

Metawater

LennTech

Deknomet

Suntar

Shanghai Corun

Lishun Technology

ItN Nanovation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Tubular Membrane

4.1.3 Flat-sheet Membrane

4.2 By Type – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Water Treatment

5.1.3 Biology & Medicine

5.1.4 Chemical Industry

5.1.5 Food & Beverage

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Veolia

6.1.1 Veolia Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Veolia Business Overview

6.1.3 Veolia Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Veolia Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Veolia Key News

6.2 CTI

6.2.1 CTI Corporate Summary

6.2.2 CTI Business Overview

6.2.3 CTI Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 CTI Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 CTI Key News

6.3 TAMI

6.3.1 TAMI Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TAMI Business Overview

6.3.3 TAMI Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TAMI Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TAMI Key News

6.4 Pall

6.4.1 Pall Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Pall Business Overview

6.4.3 Pall Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Pall Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Pall Key News

6.5 Novasep

6.5.1 Novasep Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Novasep Business Overview

6.5.3 Novasep Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Novasep Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Novasep Key News

6.6 Atech

6.6.1 Atech Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Atech Business Overview

6.6.3 Atech Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Atech Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Atech Key News

6.7 Jiuwu Hi-Tech

6.6.1 Jiuwu Hi-Tech Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Jiuwu Hi-Tech Business Overview

6.6.3 Jiuwu Hi-Tech Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jiuwu Hi-Tech Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Jiuwu Hi-Tech Key News

6.8 Induceramic

6.8.1 Induceramic Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Induceramic Business Overview

6.8.3 Induceramic Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Induceramic Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Induceramic Key News

6.9 Nanjing Tangent Fluid

6.9.1 Nanjing Tangent Fluid Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Nanjing Tangent Fluid Business Overview

6.9.3 Nanjing Tangent Fluid Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Nanjing Tangent Fluid Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Nanjing Tangent Fluid Key News

6.10 Meidensha

6.10.1 Meidensha Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Meidensha Business Overview

6.10.3 Meidensha Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Meidensha Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Meidensha Key News

6.11 Nanostone

6.11.1 Nanostone Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Nanostone Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.11.3 Nanostone Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Nanostone Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Nanostone Key News

6.12 Liqtech

6.12.1 Liqtech Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Liqtech Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.12.3 Liqtech Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Liqtech Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Liqtech Key News

6.13 Likuid Nanotek

6.13.1 Likuid Nanotek Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Likuid Nanotek Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.13.3 Likuid Nanotek Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Likuid Nanotek Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Likuid Nanotek Key News

6.14 Metawater

6.14.1 Metawater Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Metawater Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.14.3 Metawater Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Metawater Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Metawater Key News

6.15 LennTech

6.15.1 LennTech Corporate Summary

6.15.2 LennTech Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.15.3 LennTech Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 LennTech Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 LennTech Key News

6.16 Deknomet

6.16.1 Deknomet Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Deknomet Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.16.3 Deknomet Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Deknomet Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Deknomet Key News

6.17 Suntar

6.17.1 Suntar Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Suntar Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.17.3 Suntar Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Suntar Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Suntar Key News

6.18 Shanghai Corun

6.18.1 Shanghai Corun Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Shanghai Corun Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.18.3 Shanghai Corun Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Shanghai Corun Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Shanghai Corun Key News

6.19 Lishun Technology

6.19.1 Lishun Technology Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Lishun Technology Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.19.3 Lishun Technology Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Lishun Technology Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Lishun Technology Key News

6.20 ItN Nanovation

6.20.1 ItN Nanovation Corporate Summary

6.20.2 ItN Nanovation Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.20.3 ItN Nanovation Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 ItN Nanovation Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.20.5 ItN Nanovation Key News

6.21 Nanjing Ai Yuqi

6.21.1 Nanjing Ai Yuqi Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Nanjing Ai Yuqi Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Business Overview

6.21.3 Nanjing Ai Yuqi Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Nanjing Ai Yuqi Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Nanjing Ai Yuqi Key News

7 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Export Market

7.3.2 China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Inorganic Ceramic Ultrafiltration Membrane Distributors and Sales Agents in China

….. continued

