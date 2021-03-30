All news

Global Instant Coffee Powder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Instant coffee, also called soluble coffee, coffee crystals, and coffee powder, is a beverage derived from brewed coffee beans that enables people to quickly prepare hot coffee by adding hot water to the powder or crystals and stirring. Instant coffee is commercially prepared by either freeze-drying or spray drying, after which it can be rehydrated. Instant coffee in a concentrated liquid form is also manufactured.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Instant Coffee Powder in India, including the following market information:
India Instant Coffee Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Instant Coffee Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
India Instant Coffee Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Instant Coffee Powder Market 2019 (%)
The global Instant Coffee Powder market was valued at 27780 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 36010 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Instant Coffee Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Instant Coffee Powder production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Instant Coffee Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Instant Coffee Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Spray Dry Coffee
Freeze Dry Coffee

India Instant Coffee Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Instant Coffee Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hotel
Restaurant
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Instant Coffee Powder Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Instant Coffee Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Instant Coffee Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total India Instant Coffee Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Iguacu
Olam
Cacique
Cocam

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Instant Coffee Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Instant Coffee Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Instant Coffee Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 India Instant Coffee Powder Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Instant Coffee Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Instant Coffee Powder Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Instant Coffee Powder Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Instant Coffee Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Instant Coffee Powder Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Instant Coffee Powder Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Instant Coffee Powder Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Instant Coffee Powder Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Instant Coffee Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Instant Coffee Powder Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Instant Coffee Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Instant Coffee Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Instant Coffee Powder Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Spray Dry Coffee
4.1.3 Freeze Dry Coffee
4.2 By Type – India Instant Coffee Powder Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Instant Coffee Powder Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Instant Coffee Powder Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – India Instant Coffee Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – India Instant Coffee Powder Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – India Instant Coffee Powder Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – India Instant Coffee Powder Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – India Instant Coffee Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – India Instant Coffee Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application

…continued

