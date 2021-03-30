Global Investment Management Software Market in UK Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report studies the Investment Management Software market, investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Investment Management Software in UK, including the following market information:

UK Investment Management Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in UK Investment Management Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Investment Management Software market was valued at 3045.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4497.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. While the Investment Management Software market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Investment Management Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Investment Management Software in UK. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Investment Management Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Investment Management Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

On-premises

Cloud-based

UK Investment Management Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

SME

Large Enterprise

Personal Use

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Investment Management Software Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Investment Management Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Misys

SS&C Tech

SimCorp

Eze Software

eFront

Macroaxis

Dynamo Software

Elysys

S.A.G.E.

TransparenTech

Riskturn

SoftTarget

ProTrak International

PortfolioShop

Beiley Software

Quant IX Software

Quicken

OWL Software

Vestserve

APEXSOFT

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Investment Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: UK Investment Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 UK Investment Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Investment Management Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Investment Management Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Investment Management Software Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Investment Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Investment Management Software Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Investment Management Software Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 UK Manufacturers Investment Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Investment Management Software Players in UK

3.6.1 List of UK Tier 1 Investment Management Software Companies

3.6.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Investment Management Software Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Investment Management Software Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 On-premises

4.1.3 Cloud-based

4.2 By Type – UK Investment Management Software Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Investment Management Software Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Investment Management Software Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Investment Management Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Investment Management Software Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 SME

5.1.3 Large Enterprise

5.1.4 Personal Use

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Investment Management Software Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Investment Management Software Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Investment Management Software Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Investment Management Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Misys

6.1.1 Misys Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Misys Business Overview

6.1.3 Misys Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Misys Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Misys Key News

6.2 SS&C Tech

6.2.1 SS&C Tech Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SS&C Tech Business Overview

6.2.3 SS&C Tech Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SS&C Tech Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SS&C Tech Key News

6.3 SimCorp

6.3.1 SimCorp Corporate Summary

6.3.2 SimCorp Business Overview

6.3.3 SimCorp Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 SimCorp Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 SimCorp Key News

6.4 Eze Software

6.4.1 Eze Software Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Eze Software Business Overview

6.4.3 Eze Software Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Eze Software Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Eze Software Key News

6.5 eFront

6.5.1 eFront Corporate Summary

6.5.2 eFront Business Overview

6.5.3 eFront Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 eFront Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 eFront Key News

6.6 Macroaxis

6.6.1 Macroaxis Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Macroaxis Business Overview

6.6.3 Macroaxis Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Macroaxis Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Macroaxis Key News

6.7 Dynamo Software

6.6.1 Dynamo Software Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Dynamo Software Business Overview

6.6.3 Dynamo Software Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dynamo Software Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Dynamo Software Key News

6.8 Elysys

6.8.1 Elysys Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Elysys Business Overview

6.8.3 Elysys Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Elysys Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Elysys Key News

6.9 S.A.G.E.

6.9.1 S.A.G.E. Corporate Summary

6.9.2 S.A.G.E. Business Overview

6.9.3 S.A.G.E. Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 S.A.G.E. Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 S.A.G.E. Key News

6.10 TransparenTech

6.10.1 TransparenTech Corporate Summary

6.10.2 TransparenTech Business Overview

6.10.3 TransparenTech Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 TransparenTech Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 TransparenTech Key News

6.11 Riskturn

6.11.1 Riskturn Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Riskturn Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.11.3 Riskturn Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Riskturn Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Riskturn Key News

6.12 SoftTarget

6.12.1 SoftTarget Corporate Summary

6.12.2 SoftTarget Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.12.3 SoftTarget Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 SoftTarget Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.12.5 SoftTarget Key News

6.13 ProTrak International

6.13.1 ProTrak International Corporate Summary

6.13.2 ProTrak International Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.13.3 ProTrak International Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 ProTrak International Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.13.5 ProTrak International Key News

6.14 PortfolioShop

6.14.1 PortfolioShop Corporate Summary

6.14.2 PortfolioShop Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.14.3 PortfolioShop Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 PortfolioShop Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.14.5 PortfolioShop Key News

6.15 Beiley Software

6.15.1 Beiley Software Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Beiley Software Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.15.3 Beiley Software Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Beiley Software Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Beiley Software Key News

6.16 Quant IX Software

6.16.1 Quant IX Software Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Quant IX Software Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.16.3 Quant IX Software Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Quant IX Software Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Quant IX Software Key News

6.17 Quicken

6.17.1 Quicken Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Quicken Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.17.3 Quicken Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Quicken Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Quicken Key News

6.18 OWL Software

6.18.1 OWL Software Corporate Summary

6.18.2 OWL Software Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.18.3 OWL Software Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 OWL Software Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.18.5 OWL Software Key News

6.19 Vestserve

6.19.1 Vestserve Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Vestserve Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.19.3 Vestserve Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Vestserve Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Vestserve Key News

6.20 APEXSOFT

6.20.1 APEXSOFT Corporate Summary

6.20.2 APEXSOFT Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.20.3 APEXSOFT Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 APEXSOFT Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.20.5 APEXSOFT Key News

6.21 Avantech Software

6.21.1 Avantech Software Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Avantech Software Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.21.3 Avantech Software Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Avantech Software Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Avantech Software Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for UK Investment Management Software Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

